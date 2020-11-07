Scientists Are Relieved About A Biden Presidency. They Say The Real Work Can Start Now.

After four years of relentless attacks on science, researchers and doctors are hopeful that Biden will fight the pandemic and climate change.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes his face mask off as he arrives to speak on Nov. 4 in Wilmington, Delaware.

For scientists who have watched in horror as President Donald Trump relentlessly insulted, undermined, and ignored science, while more than 236,000 Americans died during a historic pandemic, Joe Biden’s victory on Saturday was a long-awaited cause for celebration.

“It feels very much like the four-year war on science has come to an end,” Jacquelyn Gill, an ecologist at the University of Maine, told BuzzFeed News. “I feel a huge sense of relief,” said Jennifer Glass, associate professor of astrobiology at the Georgia Institute of Technology. “I finally feel hope again after four years of attacks on science and facts.” “I am ecstatic,” said Bob Wachter, chair of the University of California at San Francisco’s department of medicine. “It’s a victory for science and it gives us some hope that we will right things, not only for COVID specifically, but for the general approach that our government is taking towards science, truth, and competence.” And yet, even though Biden received a historic number of votes to clinch the presidency, scientists said that the widespread show of support for Trump shows how much work remains to be done. In a number of hotly contested battleground states, the former vice-president narrowly edged out an opponent who won more than 70 million votes overall. Trump’s stronger-than-predicted showing saddened — though not necessarily surprised — doctors and scientists who have been watching as the coronavirus infected millions of Americans, and as record-breaking wildfires burned the West, under Trump’s watch. Trump’s values, including his disregard of science, are not disappearing anytime soon, and Biden’s administration has an enormous gap to close, researchers and physicians said. “People have decided that Trumpian values — nationalism, white supremacy — are more important than anything else including a generational pandemic, including their own families in some cases,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University. “Every election cycle, we say health care is on the ballot,” said Esther Choo, an emergency physician and professor at Oregon Health and Science University. This year, “a health issue was the most dominant topic for the entire world and the United States. It has never so much been on the ballot. I think that still did not make this election cycle obvious.” Wachter said Biden’s presidency is at least an opportunity for a fresh start. “I see the mishandling of COVID as being tragic in its own right, but also being emblematic of a broader set of policies and attitudes that are only going to get us into more trouble,” he said. “We just can’t get this right if we don’t agree on facts and respect expertise and competence and apply those things to attacking really hard problems. I’m confident we’ll begin doing that now.”

Y'all, it isn't magic, and we still have lots to fight for, but it feels like maybe we won't be fighting while the floor is made of 10,000 crocodiles and jello.

Now the real work can start. Climate activists, let's get even more organized, let's get even more numbers, let's get even more powerful. Bring people in. Support each other. Do or die time.

Ultimately, Biden’s victory was clear. The former vice-president received more votes than any other presidential candidate in history and, in the popular vote, won by a greater margin than Clinton’s over Trump in 2016. If Biden ends up taking states where he led as of Saturday morning, such as Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia, his electoral vote total would comfortably exceed the 270 needed to win. At the same time, Trump won more votes than he did in 2016 and held onto major states like Ohio, Florida, and Texas. And even though they lost the White House, Republicans gained House seats and will likely hang on to their Senate majority, dependent on a pair of run-off races in historically red Georgia in January. Without Democratic control there, Biden will likely have a much harder time achieving his agenda. So far, Trump has said that he will not concede and will contest the results in court until there is an “honest vote count.” There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Jack Goldstone, a sociologist at George Mason University, worried about potential unrest breaking out if Trump does not concede soon. “That will drag out the pain and deepen the wound, and the election I don’t think yet has moved America to the center of the political spectrum,” said Goldstone, who studies the factors that drive political violence and instability. “It’s left us still pushing in different directions, and if that doesn't change we're heading for continuing conflict and difficulty.” Scientists generally lean left. In a survey conducted by the journal Nature, about 86% of 579 scientists planning to vote said they supported Biden and named the coronavirus and climate change as their top issues. The economy, on the other hand, was the main concern for those backing Trump. That mirrors the split among voters’ priorities nationwide.

But scientists have also traditionally stayed out of politics and activism, preferring to let their research speak for itself. That changed during the Trump administration. “I think a lot of people have realized that just standing on the sidelines and trying to be ‘objective’ has not served our scientific community or the people we’re here to serve as scientists,” said Gill, the ecologist at the University of Maine. “Whether we’re working for government agencies or receiving government funding, we’re working on issues for the public good. I think a lot of scientists are realizing our position as public servants is tenuous in ways we didn’t appreciate before. I think we’ve gone through a one-way door.”

Reed Saxon / AP Thousands of people rally marched in downtown Los Angeles, part of the nationwide March for Science, on April 22, 2017.