Many Homeless People Aren’t Getting Immunized While Johnson & Johnson’s COVID Vaccine Is Paused

Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine was in demand for some of the highest-risk people in the US. And without it, many are opting not to get a shot, clinicians say.

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters People receive food after a COVID-19 vaccination at the LA Mission shelter for homeless people in February.

Weeks ago, Van Yu, a doctor in New York City, felt like he was having a breakthrough in his efforts to immunize people experiencing homelessness against COVID-19. He said people on the streets and in shelters would tell him, “I want the one-shot thing.” Unlike Pfizer’s and Moderna’s two-dose regimens, J&J’s vaccine is a one-and-done deal. It’s also much easier to store and transport. Those qualities have made it ideal for immunizing people who are hesitant or are hard to track down a month after the first dose. Then, last week, use of J&J ground to a halt. Reports of half a dozen vaccinated people developing highly unusual blood clots, one of them fatal, led federal regulators to recommend pausing the shot and to all 50 states following suit. A federal vaccine advisory panel debated the matter in an emergency meeting, only to conclude that it needed more time to decide what to do. For most Americans, the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the last week has had little to no effect on their ability to get vaccinated. Because that vaccine was the most recent to be authorized and is in short supply due to manufacturing snafus, J&J made up less than 5% of the US’s vaccine stock at the time it was paused. But for healthcare providers struggling to find people at the margins — including those living on the streets, moving through shelters, or otherwise lacking a permanent address — J&J’s vaccine was a short-lived blessing. In its absence, they say, some of the most at-risk people in the US aren’t getting another type of shot. And even if the pause lifts, they may not get vaccinated then, either, some clinicians fear, because they’ll have concerns that it’s unsafe. “The pause is a big bummer for us,” Yu, chief medical officer of the nonprofit Center for Urban Community Services, told BuzzFeed News. “I’m sitting on 185 doses. That’s 185 people who aren’t getting vaccinated until there’s an un-pause.”

Manuel Valdes / AP Moira Andrews, an outreach nurse for Neighborcare Health, speaks with Charles Ussery, 52, who lives in an encampment in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, in April about COVID-19 vaccines.

Data from major cities suggest that efforts to vaccinate this group have a ways to go. In Chicago, at least 1,940 sheltered and unsheltered people had received at least one dose as of April 5, according to the city, which would be about 45% of the 4,300 such individuals living in the city as of 2020. About 16,000 doses have been given to people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County, where that population was most recently estimated to number more than 66,000. And in New York City, only about 5,000 out of approximately 20,000 adults living in shelters have been fully vaccinated so far, according to data collected by the city and the Coalition for the Homeless, an advocacy and services group. That doesn’t include unsheltered people who sleep on the streets or on subways, whom the group believes to number in the thousands. “It’s hard to think of a population that faces more barriers,” said Margot Kushel, director of the Center for Vulnerable Populations at UCSF. In Chicago, Stephan Koruba, a senior nurse practitioner at the Night Ministry, a local organization, has worked hard to gain the trust of people experiencing homelessness regarding vaccinations. “I’ve heard plenty of people still talking about the Tuskegee experiments” — in which federal scientists in the mid-20th century infamously studied Black syphilis patients without treating them — “and explaining that that carries and echoes through their attitudes to the modern day,” he said. When the J&J vaccine’s overall efficacy rate of 66% was first reported, that fed perceptions in some circles that it was inferior to Pfizer’s and Moderna’s immunizations, whose rates were 95% and 94%, respectively — even though J&J’s was 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths and 85% effective against severe illness. But in Koruba’s experience in the Windy City, people have been much more receptive to J&J than Moderna. “Even if folks are out here using drugs and even IV drugs, they just are way more easy to talk into and be open to having that Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine,” he said.

Jon Cherry / Getty Images Nurses fill syringes with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Wayside Christian Mission in March in Louisville, Kentucky.