Johnson & Johnson's Coronavirus Vaccine Is More Than 66% Effective, Early Results Show

In a boost for US vaccination prospects, federal health officials and the drug maker Janssen Pharmaceuticals on Thursday morning reported effective early results for a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.



Officials from Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson company, said they planned to submit the clinical trial results — a 66% overall reduction in COVID-19 cases after vaccination — to the FDA for possible authorization as a third US coronavirus vaccine in February. While still effective, the reductions are less than the results for the US's already-authorized COVID-19 vaccines, about a 95% for Pfizer-BioNTech's and around 94% for Moderna's.

The vaccine was 72% effective in its US testing, and 85% effective overall in preventing severe disease, as well as completely protective against death and hospitalization.

While the public may see a 72% efficacy in the United States as less imposing than results from the earlier vaccines, Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "in their absence, one would just get this as an absolutely spectacular result and in fact it is extraordinarily important," because of the finding of high protection against severe disease and death, even against new variants.



Launched in September, Janssen's clinical trial enrolled 45,000 volunteers in a clinical trial where half were given real shots and half were given placebos.



The trial was held in the US, Brazil, and South Africa, where a now-dominant variant strain proved more resistant to the vaccine, which appears equally protective across all age groups, according to Janssen.

"We believe this vaccine is for everyone," said Janssen's Mathai Mammen, speaking at a briefing for reporters.

The Janssen vaccine relies on a harmless cold virus, called an adenovirus, that has been given the genes for the spike protein used by the coronavirus to infect people's cells. The vaccine familiarizes the immune system against the spike protein, readying it against the actual virus when it attacks.

Already used for a successful Ebola vaccine, adenovirus vaccines require less care than the two already-authorized mRNA vaccines, easing their administration in pharmacies and smaller clinics. They can be stored in normal refrigerators for up to three months.

The Janssen vaccine results come just as the numbers of US vaccine doses administered has exceeded the reported number of US COVID-19 cases reported, both around 26 million. Only in the last week have US vaccination rates begun to exceed more than 1 million shots a day.