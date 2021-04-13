 Skip To Content
US Recommends Pausing The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine To Study Rare Blood Clotting Issues

Of the more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered so far in the US, federal authorities are investigating 6 cases of rare and severe blood clotting.

By Dan Vergano and Zahra Hirji

Last updated on April 13, 2021, at 9:56 a.m. ET

Posted on April 13, 2021, at 9:12 a.m. ET

Federal health officials on Tuesday called for a pause of Covid-19 vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's shots citing concern over an "extremely rare" blood clots reported in six people.

"We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," said the joint statement from FDA and CDC officials. A briefing will be held on the decision later Tuesday morning.

Of some 6.8 million doses of the vaccine, the cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) clots occurred in six women under the age of 50 from 6 to 13 days after getting a shot.

"We are aware of an extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine ," said a statement from Johnson & Johnson. The company will delay the roll-out of its vaccine in Europe while the cases are reviewed.

Similar concerns about extremely rare blood clots after a shot have surrounded AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, which also immunizes via a harmless cold virus carrying the genes for the spike protein of the coronavirus. European countries put the shot on hold while the frequency of the clots, linked there to 18 deaths. The AstraZeneca vaccine is not authorized for US use.

Part of the intent of the Johnson & Johnson pause is to inform the medical community about proper treatment of the rare CVST clots, according to health officials. "Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered," said the FDA and CDC statement, where the typical treatment for blood clots may be dangerous.

The CDC will convene a meeting of its vaccine advisory expert panel on Wednesday to review the clotting cases and weigh their significance.

“This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan,” because Johnson & Johnson vaccines make up less than 5% of recorded shots in the US, said Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator said in a statement.

“We are working now with our state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine,” Zients added.

States including New York and Ohio have already begun either halting the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot or advising local vaccine providers to do so.

This is a breaking news article. Please come back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.


