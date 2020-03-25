The Coronavirus Doesn’t Just Hurt The Elderly. Data Shows Younger People Are Getting Severely Sick, Too.

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Despite health officials’ pleas to stay home and avoid spreading the coronavirus, young people have been packing beaches and hiking trails, picnicking in parks and brunching in restaurants, and flying to far-flung destinations on the cheap. “At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying,” one Miami spring-breaker infamously told CBS News.



This sense of invincibility has been at least partly rooted in the widespread belief, based off early data out of China, that COVID-19 causes the elderly to suffer the most and spares younger people with milder symptoms.

But as the pandemic ratchets up, with 417,000 cases and counting worldwide as of Tuesday, it’s increasingly clear that the coronavirus is severely harming substantial numbers of people under 50.

In New York City, health officials said Friday that of 1,160 people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, one in four were between ages 18 and 49. That squares with what appears to be happening nationwide: Across the United States, about 38% of coronavirus patients ages 20 to 54 were sick enough to be hospitalized, the CDC reported last week.

Young people outside the US have also been severely affected. In Spain, about 18% of hospitalized patients are under 50, according to the latest data. And in South Korea, more than half of confirmed cases are under 50, with the ages 20-29 being the largest age group. (The government doesn’t break down how many of those cases required hospitalization.) Anecdotal data out of the UK, where demographic data on patient ages has yet to be released by the government, also suggests that young people have needed intensive care in hospitals.

It’s still true that the older you are, the more likely you are to be hospitalized or die from the disease. Children under age 10 are the smallest portion of coronavirus patients.

Young people who don’t suffer from severe symptoms can still spread it to others. At the same time, their growing case numbers indicate that they are themselves far from “invincible,” as the World Health Organization director said in a speech directed at them last week. Even if they don’t die in the hospital, they can jeopardize others by taking up beds and ventilators in short supply.

“Even if the deaths are concentrated at older ages, it still seems that serious cases and hospitalization and requiring ventilators is not entirely rare even at younger ages,” Jennifer Dowd, an associate professor of demography and population health at the University of Oxford, told BuzzFeed News. “I would say nobody should just laugh it off as, ‘I’ve got a good immune system and I’ll be fine.’ Because as we get more and more cases, even a small risk of complications adds up to a lot of people.”

And some younger people are dying. So far this week, the coronavirus’ many victims have reportedly included a 36-year-old Brooklyn school principal and an unidentified person under 18 in Southern California. “COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level,” Los Angeles County’s public health agency tweeted Tuesday.

In an open letter on Monday, more than 75 health care workers in Miami pleaded for the community to take the virus seriously. “This is not just a problem for the elderly and chronically-ill,” they wrote.