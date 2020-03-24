The Spring Breaker Who Was DGAF About Coronavirus Has Apologized

"Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself," said now-infamous spring breaker Brady Sluder.

A spring breaker who went viral last week for not giving a crap about the coronavirus during a television interview has now apologized. Brady Sluder, a high school graduate and Soundcloud rapper from Milford, Ohio, became the face of young people not taking the pandemic seriously after appearing in a CBS News video filmed in Miami. "If I get corona, I get corona," Sluder said in the video. "At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying. We've been waiting for Miami spring break for a while. "We're just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens."

The video came amid backlash against Florida beachgoers who continued to pack beaches, ignoring social distancing guidelines designed to stop the spread of the virus.

On Monday, Sluder posted a public apology on his Instagram account, the Cincinnati Enquirer first reported.

Sluder apologized for what he said in the video, saying, "I wasn't aware of the severity of my actions and comments. "Like many others, I have elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all. "Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented," he added. "But we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities."