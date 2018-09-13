Trump Says He Doesn't Believe That Hurricane Maria Killed Nearly 3,000 People In Puerto Rico
In a tweet Thursday morning, the president said the updated figures from the government of Puerto Rico are a conspiracy by the Democrats to make him look bad.
As the nation braces for another massive hurricane, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he does not believe Hurricane Maria was responsible for nearly 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico last year.
The Puerto Rican government finally acknowledged last month that 2,975 people in the US territory were killed in the storm. They had previously said the death toll was only 64.
However, Trump — without citing any evidence — said he thinks the updated figure is a lie. In a tweet, he proclaimed that 3,000 people did “not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico.”
According to the president, the updated figures are a conspiracy by the Democrats to make him look bad.
“If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics,” he tweeted.
He said this conspiracy was done as his administration was raising “billions of dollars” to help rebuild the island.
“I love Puerto Rico!” he concluded.
Carmen Yulín Cruz, mayor of Puerto Rican capital San Juan, responded to Trump's tweets, saying, “This is what denial following neglect looks like: Mr Pres in the real world people died on your watch. YOUR LACK OF RESPECT IS APPALLING!”
The president has had a contentious relationship with Cruz since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico last year. Earlier this week, he called her “incompetent” and said his administration “did an unprecedented great job in Puerto Rico.”
Cruz went on to tweet that Trump is “delusional, paranoid, and unhinged from any sense of reality,” adding that he is “so vain he thinks this is about him.”
She also said, “This is NOT about politics this was always about SAVING LIVES.”
Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló also commented on Trump's tweet, saying, “The people of Puerto Rico in general don’t deserve to have their pain questioned.”
In a message posted on Facebook, Rosselló said he is confident in the number reported by an independent study.
“It’s not the moment for political noise, for a fight, to use these things to benefit one party or another. It’s the moment to remember all of those who lost their lives, the moment to recognize their pain and the sacrifice that everyone has made for the recuperation,” he said.
The Puerto Rican government acknowledged the massively increased death toll after it was reported in an independent study by researchers with the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University.
The study also found that the island did not do enough to prepare residents for the deadly storm, which struck in September 2017.
Additionally, an internal Federal Emergency Management Agency report also acknowledged that the agency was woefully unprepared to deal with the Category 5 storm.
On Tuesday, Trump said his administration's response to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria was “incredibly successful.”
“I think [the response in] Puerto Rico was incredibly successful,” he told reporters at the White House. “I actually think it was one of the best jobs that's ever been done with respect to what this is all about. Puerto Rico got hit not with one hurricane, but with two.”
Trump's latest tweets on Puerto Rico come as another potentially life-threatening storm, Hurricane Florence, is barreling toward the Carolina coast.
It is expected to make landfall Thursday. Although it has been downgraded to a Category 2, the hurricane could cause massive flooding and devastation in the region and is still considered to be extremely dangerous.
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that his administration was ready to respond to the storm.
“We are completely ready for hurricane Florence, as the storm gets even larger and more powerful,” he wrote.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.