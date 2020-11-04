 Skip To Content
Here's A Bunch Of Funny TikToks About Election Anxiety To Make You Laugh While You Doomscroll

You need a laugh right now. Don't be shy. Just give this a click.

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 4, 2020, at 11:19 a.m. ET

We still don't know the outcome of the 2020 election, and we probably won't for a while.

As some of us anxiously doomscroll Twitter and others stare at CNN, people on TikTok are making videos about how stressed they are. And they are pretty funny.

Here are 15 of the best ones to make you laugh, if just for a moment.

1.

@trippybryce

LOL

♬ original sound - AJ Nakash

2.

@audratic_formula

The rarest ✨ #rareasethetics #biden2020 #fyp #fypシ

♬ crimewave by crystal castles - kermishy

3.

@ceeedz

they really be doing god’s work but like i gotta know if i get to keep my rights lol😜

♬ original sound - Vicky

4.

@b.den_

coming in clutch 💪 #UnwrapTheDeals #trump #biden #biden2020 #govote #foryou #fyp #xyzbca

♬ original sound - Brittany

5.

@hmdup

#foryoupage #fyp #election2020

♬ original sound - shaun🦄

6.

@narcissisticnatasha

hahaha😄😄😄 I’m scared #vibes #fbgm #bbb

♬ original sound - 💕🎀 Dollz Forever 🎀💕

7.

@coronasandkonas

Predictions? #election #election2020 #dontmindme #ohno

♬ Biddl3 Whats Poppin Remix - Biddl3 🧬

8.

@colehimself

Very much disappointed in these heaux rn smh but I’m praying #election #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

♬ son original - Cole

9.

@warrenpalm

why they take so long 💀💀 #hurryup #imtired #foryou #fyp #bye

♬ Just answer the question ok - oopsitsfatima

10.

@trishtonmc

#biden2020 #votehimout #votebidenharris please I just want to keep my rights

♬ original sound - Zay📲

11.

@sarahwalshie

hi hello I’m having election day anxiety so i made this #greenscreen #theoffice #biden2020 #biden #bidenharris2020 #electionday2020

♬ Waltz of the Meatball Man by Gooseworx - ⭐️🌸Amara🌸⭐️

12.

@vitoriuh

I’M TERRIFIED #fyp #election2020

♬ WHATS GOING ON WHY ARE YOU HERE - Sam

13.

@miss.cindyy

i have been checking every 5mins 💙 #biden2020 #voteblue #fucktrump #election

♬ original sound - Martín Chavez 🐾

14.

@matt.h.s

texas make up your mind 😃 #fyp

♬ original sound - AJ Nakash

15.

@horribleintentions

#GreenScreenSky weirdest POV I've made lol #election

♬ Fortnite took over - 👹

