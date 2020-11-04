Here's A Bunch Of Funny TikToks About Election Anxiety To Make You Laugh While You Doomscroll
We still don't know the outcome of the 2020 election, and we probably won't for a while.
As some of us anxiously doomscroll Twitter and others stare at CNN, people on TikTok are making videos about how stressed they are. And they are pretty funny.
Here are 15 of the best ones to make you laugh, if just for a moment.
@ceeedz
they really be doing god’s work but like i gotta know if i get to keep my rights lol😜♬ original sound - Vicky
@b.den_
coming in clutch 💪 #UnwrapTheDeals #trump #biden #biden2020 #govote #foryou #fyp #xyzbca♬ original sound - Brittany
@narcissisticnatasha
hahaha😄😄😄 I’m scared #vibes #fbgm #bbb♬ original sound - 💕🎀 Dollz Forever 🎀💕
@colehimself
Very much disappointed in these heaux rn smh but I’m praying #election #fyp #foryou #foryoupage♬ son original - Cole
@warrenpalm
why they take so long 💀💀 #hurryup #imtired #foryou #fyp #bye♬ Just answer the question ok - oopsitsfatima
@trishtonmc
#biden2020 #votehimout #votebidenharris please I just want to keep my rights♬ original sound - Zay📲
@sarahwalshie
hi hello I’m having election day anxiety so i made this #greenscreen #theoffice #biden2020 #biden #bidenharris2020 #electionday2020♬ Waltz of the Meatball Man by Gooseworx - ⭐️🌸Amara🌸⭐️
@vitoriuh
I’M TERRIFIED #fyp #election2020♬ WHATS GOING ON WHY ARE YOU HERE - Sam
@miss.cindyy
i have been checking every 5mins 💙 #biden2020 #voteblue #fucktrump #election♬ original sound - Martín Chavez 🐾
@matt.h.s
texas make up your mind 😃 #fyp♬ original sound - AJ Nakash
@horribleintentions
#GreenScreenSky weirdest POV I've made lol #election♬ Fortnite took over - 👹
