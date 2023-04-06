NEW YORK — On Sunday, a crowd of more than 100 people in Washington Square Park unfurled picnic blankets and meticulously arranged the contents of their baskets on them. This was not your average weekend picnic; this was business. Hundreds of Sonny Angels, tiny little plastic cherubs with tubby little stomachs, microscopic penises, and helmets depicting plants or animals, lay ready to be traded.

Two girls swapped a monkey-headed doll for a flower-headed one. One attendee offered up a chicken-headed doll for $10. Another rushed between groups, trying to offload a doll with a beige-colored boar head. “Does anyone want to take this uribou Sonny Angel?” she called out.