How Michigan State Students Are Using TikTok To Heal After A Tragedy

Jackie Matthews, a 21-year-old MSU student, was a middle school student in Newtown, Connecticut, during the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. She went viral on TikTok when she opened up about enduring the physical and emotional trauma of two school shootings within just 10 years. The post is now private.

TikToker @allisonrosequin filmed a “day in the life”–style video on Feb. 13 that began with her attending class and walking around campus and ended with her sitting in the dark watching news about the shooting unfold.

“As a student this was one of the most traumatic things I have ever experienced,” one user commented on her post. “I wish this didn’t happen and I wish we didn’t have to be afraid to be at school,” another said.

Another TikToker revealed she’d had a panic attack the day after the shooting while doing chores. While reflecting on the incident — both her own experience and those of friends close to the shooting — she broke down into sobs.

“Im so embarrassed but this is what gun violence looks like,” she wrote in the caption. “At least 39,000 people will never be the same again.”