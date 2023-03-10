People Think Gen Z Is Sex Negative, But The Truth Is More Complicated

At the vanguard of new ways of thinking about sex are people of marginalized identities — for example, autistic women like Lilian, queer people like Kate, or anyone else who knows the standard pop cultural scripts about sex won’t work for them. “Because people don’t talk a lot about gay sex in media, movies, TV, or even sex ed, you have to make your own trail,” Kate told me. But she also feels like being “forced to fight for [sexual liberation] more actively than my straight friends” has opened her mind. Anna, a 23-year-old student from Seattle, agreed. “In the straight world of sex, there is this expectation that it's just penis in vagina, and that's all that sex is,” she said. Among her queer social circles, people are more willing to experiment with other possibilities for pleasure. Rohit, meanwhile, observed that he has had sex sober much more often than his straight friends, who “will get drunk or high…at a frat party, see someone, and naturally fall into something.” He’s had to be more deliberate about seeking sex, but that conscious exploration has taught him a lot.

Here lies the other, almost infuriatingly obvious problem with assuming Gen Z has swung back around to sexual conservatism: Gen Z remains a bastion of progressive values around sex and gender. They increasingly identify as queer , and they outstrip every other generation in their acceptance of gender fluidity. The most interesting arguments about Gen Z’s drifts toward so-called prudery take this into account; sometimes regressive ideas proliferate because they’re couched in progressive jargon. As political writer Alex Hochuli told MEL Magazine in 2021, claiming that a college-aged woman can’t properly consent to sex with a man in his thirties is “a means of smuggling in social conservatism under the guise of protecting the vulnerable.” Still, much of Gen Z remains steadfastly interested in subverting tradition, notwithstanding the inevitable mistakes that come with refining one’s imperfect politics in public.