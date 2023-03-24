People Are Saying They’re “So Over” Mikayla Nogueira After The Makeup Influencer Was Accused Of Faking An Accent

Others have had sympathy for the influencer, relating to having to tone down their accents in professional settings. “We need to start seeing these influencers as entertainers, almost actresses and actors because at this point with their millions of followers this has become their job,” TikToker Rachel Leigh said .

Nogueira, who is from rural Massachusetts, has addressed her thick accent in the past. In a TikTok livestream from the start of March, Nogueira said she has been mocked for her voice for her “entire life.” “It’s not a fucking Boston accent, I’ve already said that,” she says . “It’s a fucking redneck accent from where I’m from.”

Nogueira did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

Her accent is the latest in a slew of controversies for the 22-year-old. At the start of the year, the beauty influencer was called out for possibly using fake eyelashes to promote a mascara on TikTok.