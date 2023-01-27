People Are So Worked Up About Mikayla Nogueira's Mascara Scandal That Even Jeffree Star Is Getting Involved

In the golden age of beauty influencer drama, creators with millions of subscribers were at each other’s throats on a daily basis. We don’t really see that kind of chaos these days — that is, until Mikayla Nogueira posted a video about mascara.

Nogueira shared a review of the L’Oreal Telescopic Lift mascara on TikTok with the hashtag #LorealParisPartner, suggesting the content might be an ad. “THESE ARE THE LASHES OF MY DREAMS!!” she wrote in the caption.