Bretman Rock Said “The Beauty Industry Became The Sorry Industry” And He No Longer Wants To Be Associated With It

Vine star turned influencer Bretman Rock said he no longer identifies as a beauty influencer after scandals and exposés that rocked followers over the years.

In an interview with Them for his newly released memoir , Rock reflected on his most influential videos. The 24-year-old, who first came to fame via comedy sketches and makeup tutorials on Vine, Instagram, and YouTube, looked back on moments including his first viral video in 2014, an early “soft pink glam” makeup tutorial, and his first palette collaboration with Morphe.

“It just became an ick to me,” he said. “It’s no longer a beauty industry, beauty community. And I use the word ‘community’ very loosely, like my hole.”

One video Rock commented on was from 2021, from a livestream in which he announced he was leaving the world of beauty influencing. In it, Rock says he had largely stopped wearing makeup and filming makeup content, and no longer wanted to be tied with the beauty community or identified as a “beauty guru.”