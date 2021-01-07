Trump Supporters Who Attempted The Coup At The US Capitol Flaunted Racist And Hateful Symbols

In a day that will go down as one of the darkest in American history, thousands of Trump supporters waved Confederate flags, hung nooses, and paraded white supremacist symbols as they violently breached the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Shrouded in racist and hateful imagery, the pro-Trump mob forced elected officials to flee as they were certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election in a terrifying insurrection that saw one woman fatally shot during the violence.