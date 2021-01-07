 Skip To Content
Trump Supporters Who Attempted The Coup At The US Capitol Flaunted Racist And Hateful Symbols

The mob of rioters carried Confederate flags, hung nooses, and paraded white supremacist symbols as they violently breached the US Capitol.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Picture of Stephanie K. Baer Stephanie K. Baer BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 6, 2021, at 10:11 p.m. ET

Mike Theiler / Reuters

A Trump supporter carries a Confederate battle flag through the US Capitol.

In a day that will go down as one of the darkest in American history, thousands of Trump supporters waved Confederate flags, hung nooses, and paraded white supremacist symbols as they violently breached the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Shrouded in racist and hateful imagery, the pro-Trump mob forced elected officials to flee as they were certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election in a terrifying insurrection that saw one woman fatally shot during the violence.

They made a noose from the camera cord and hung it from a tree.
Paul McLeod @pdmcleod

They made a noose from the camera cord and hung it from a tree.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @pdmcleod
A noose outside the Capitol building @WTRF7News #WashingtonDC #Washington #washingtonrally #DC #capitol (Getty IMages)
John Lynch @JohnLynchWTRF

A noose outside the Capitol building @WTRF7News #WashingtonDC #Washington #washingtonrally #DC #capitol (Getty IMages)

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JohnLynchWTRF

At least one of the rioters who stormed the building was pictured wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt in reference to Nazi Germany-operated concentration camp where more than 1 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

That guy's hoodie says "Camp Auschwitz." https://t.co/I2hwHZ1MsD
Matt Ford @fordm

That guy's hoodie says "Camp Auschwitz." https://t.co/I2hwHZ1MsD

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @fordm

Outside the Capitol, Trump supporters flashed the once innocuous “OK” hand signal that has been adopted as a white power symbol and is now often used by pro-Trump and alt-right figures to troll the media.

Reuters stream focusing in on a rowdier crowd, some wearing helmets and vests. In the audio, they're talking about "treason" and "watering the tree of liberty with the blood of patriots." Also flashing white power hand signs. https://t.co/KeyuEPLNJH
Brandy Zadrozny @BrandyZadrozny

Reuters stream focusing in on a rowdier crowd, some wearing helmets and vests. In the audio, they're talking about "treason" and "watering the tree of liberty with the blood of patriots." Also flashing white power hand signs. https://t.co/KeyuEPLNJH

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BrandyZadrozny

Others donned Pepe the Frog paraphernalia, another previously harmless meme character that has been co-opted by white nationalists as an anti-Semitic symbol.

This Trump supporter’s kit includes Pepe the Frog goggles
Will Sommer @willsommer

This Trump supporter’s kit includes Pepe the Frog goggles

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @willsommer

Trump supporters also carried Confederate battle flags as the descended on the nation's capital and wore shirts describing the day's actions as a civil war.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Eric Baradat / AFP via Getty Images
I asked these guys if civil war was what they wanted. “Yes” they replied
Tess Owen @misstessowen

I asked these guys if civil war was what they wanted. “Yes” they replied

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @misstessowen

Rioters also left messages calling for violence against journalists, carving "murder the media" on a Capitol building door.

