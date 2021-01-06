 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

A Woman Was Shot Inside The Capitol And Is In Critical Condition After A Violent Pro-Trump Riot

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

A Woman Was Shot Inside The Capitol And Is In Critical Condition After A Violent Pro-Trump Riot

Video of the unidentified woman shows her covered in blood, lying in the halls of Congress.

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 6, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. ET

Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images

A pro-Trump mob inside the US Capitol

Inside the Capitol on Wednesday, a woman was shot in the neck during the violent pro-Trump riot that sent DC into terror and chaos.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department confirmed the shooting to BuzzFeed News, saying they transported a patient with "critical, life-threatening injuries" from the Capitol and that CPR was performed.

The shooting occurred shortly after dozens of Trump supporters breached the halls of Congress, where lawmakers had been meeting to certify the presidential election, until they were evacuated to safety amid what can only be described as an attempted coup.

Video that aired live on MSNBC shows the woman, who has not yet been identified, being rolled out of the building on a stretcher, covered in blood. (Warning: This video is graphic.)

Graphic and disturbing video
Acyn Torabi @Acyn

Graphic and disturbing video

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Acyn

Videos tweeted by one of the rioters appear to show the moment the woman was shot and the immediate aftermath. (Warning: These two videos are graphic.)

It is unclear what exactly transpired in the lead-up to the shooting. Around the same time, HuffPost reported hearing an officer say shots had been fired and said the glass of the chamber's doors had been blown out.

BREAKING: Man tells story of woman shot in the neck inside the Capitol Building. What has America come to? #capitol #DCProtests #CapitolBuilding #USCapitol #WashingtonDC #TrumpRally #Trump #TrumpIsACompleteFailure
ThirdEyeOptix @3rdEyeOptix

BREAKING: Man tells story of woman shot in the neck inside the Capitol Building. What has America come to? #capitol #DCProtests #CapitolBuilding #USCapitol #WashingtonDC #TrumpRally #Trump #TrumpIsACompleteFailure

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @3rdEyeOptix

In a WUSA9 interview following the incident, one of the pro-Trump rioters, who identified himself as Thomas Morani from New Jersey (the spelling of his last name was not clear), said he had witnessed the shooting. It occurred after the woman "rushed to the windows" and wouldn't follow police officers' commands to get out of the way, he said.

"She didn't heed the call, and as we kind of raced up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck," Thomas said. "And she fell back on me...and then she started moving weird and blood was coming out of her mouth and neck and nose. I don't know if she's alive or dead anymore."

It is unclear who fired the shot that injured the woman. Capitol Police did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT