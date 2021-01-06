A Woman Was Shot Inside The Capitol And Is In Critical Condition After A Violent Pro-Trump Riot
Video of the unidentified woman shows her covered in blood, lying in the halls of Congress.
Inside the Capitol on Wednesday, a woman was shot in the neck during the violent pro-Trump riot that sent DC into terror and chaos.
The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department confirmed the shooting to BuzzFeed News, saying they transported a patient with "critical, life-threatening injuries" from the Capitol and that CPR was performed.
The shooting occurred shortly after dozens of Trump supporters breached the halls of Congress, where lawmakers had been meeting to certify the presidential election, until they were evacuated to safety amid what can only be described as an attempted coup.
Video that aired live on MSNBC shows the woman, who has not yet been identified, being rolled out of the building on a stretcher, covered in blood. (Warning: This video is graphic.)
Videos tweeted by one of the rioters appear to show the moment the woman was shot and the immediate aftermath. (Warning: These two videos are graphic.)
It is unclear what exactly transpired in the lead-up to the shooting. Around the same time, HuffPost reported hearing an officer say shots had been fired and said the glass of the chamber's doors had been blown out.
In a WUSA9 interview following the incident, one of the pro-Trump rioters, who identified himself as Thomas Morani from New Jersey (the spelling of his last name was not clear), said he had witnessed the shooting. It occurred after the woman "rushed to the windows" and wouldn't follow police officers' commands to get out of the way, he said.
"She didn't heed the call, and as we kind of raced up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck," Thomas said. "And she fell back on me...and then she started moving weird and blood was coming out of her mouth and neck and nose. I don't know if she's alive or dead anymore."
It is unclear who fired the shot that injured the woman. Capitol Police did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
