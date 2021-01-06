A Woman Was Shot Inside The Capitol And Is In Critical Condition After A Violent Pro-Trump Riot

Inside the Capitol on Wednesday, a woman was shot in the neck during the violent pro-Trump riot that sent DC into terror and chaos.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department confirmed the shooting to BuzzFeed News, saying they transported a patient with "critical, life-threatening injuries" from the Capitol and that CPR was performed.

The shooting occurred shortly after dozens of Trump supporters breached the halls of Congress, where lawmakers had been meeting to certify the presidential election, until they were evacuated to safety amid what can only be described as an attempted coup.



Video that aired live on MSNBC shows the woman, who has not yet been identified, being rolled out of the building on a stretcher, covered in blood. (Warning: This video is graphic.)