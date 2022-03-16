Jussie Smollett Has Been Released From Jail Pending His Appeal

An appellate court on Wednesday ordered that Jussie Smollett be released from custody pending his appeal after a judge had sentenced him to five months in jail for staging a racist and anti-gay attack against himself.

In a 2–1 ruling, the Illinois Appellate Court granted Smollett's request to stay his sentence and granted him bond. Last week, Cook County Judge James Linn had sentenced Smollett to 150 days in jail as part of a 30-month probationary sentence, which he began immediately following the hearing.

The appeals court ordered that Smollett be released after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000.

At about 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Smollett, 39, walked out the Cook County jail, live video from WGN-TV showed.

"Obviously the Smollett family are very, very happy with today’s developments," Nenye Uche, one of Smollett's attorneys, told reporters outside the jail after his release. "There is no room for politics in our court system and our appellate court in this great state do not play politics."



Smollett was booked last Thursday immediately after Linn issued his sentence, which came more than three years after the actor told Chicago police that two men yelling racist and anti-gay slurs attacked him, poured a chemical on him, and tied a rope around his neck. The former Empire actor has continued to maintain his innocence even after a jury convicted him in December of five felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false report to police.

During his sentencing hearing last week, Smollett declined to make a statement prior to learning his fate. But after Linn announced his decision — and rebuked Smollett in a roughly 30-minute speech, telling him, among other things, that he hurt real hate crime victims — the actor stood up and again professed his innocence and repeatedly said, "I am not suicidal."

"I am innocent and I am not suicidal," Smollett said. "If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that."