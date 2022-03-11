Jussie Smollett Has Been Sentenced To Five Months In Jail For Falsely Reporting He Was The Victim Of A Hate Crime

Smollett's sentencing comes more than three years after the actor, now 39, told Chicago police that two men yelling racist and anti-gay slurs attacked him, poured a chemical on him, and tied a rope around his neck. The Jan. 29, 2019, allegations and the subsequent unraveling of Smollett's story attracted nonstop coverage in the press as the city tried to recoup costs associated with the investigation and officials struggled with whether to prosecute the actor, who has maintained in court and in public that he did not fabricate the attack.



Police initially arrested two brothers who had been background actors on the Fox drama series but released them after investigators said new evidence had surfaced during their questioning. Authorities then accused Smollett of paying the men $3,500 to stage the attack in order to generate sympathetic media coverage.



But weeks after indicting Smollett, the Cook County state's attorney's office dismissed the case in exchange for him forfeiting his $10,000 bond and agreeing to two days of community service. In February 2020, special prosecutor Dan Webb unveiled a new grand jury indictment against the actor, finding "further prosecution of Mr. Smollett is in the interests of justice."

In December, a jury found Smollett guilty on five of the six felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false report to police that a grand jury had indicted him with in 2020. Jurors determined that he was not guilty on one count of disorderly conduct for falsely claiming he was the victim of aggravated assault.

Each count has a maximum of three years in prison, though legal experts have said it's rare that defendants convicted of these charges, which are class 4 felonies, get prison time.

Smollett's attorneys recently filed paperwork asking that the court either grant him a new trial or vacate his conviction. In the 83-page document, they argued that a multitude of legal errors with the process allowed the second prosecution to move forward and that Smollett's constitutional rights were violated at trial because the court did not allow them to ask potential jurors certain questions during jury selection.

"We should have never been here to begin with," Tina Glandian, one of the actor's attorneys, told the court Thursday afternoon. "We believe it was legal error to proceed."



Before continuing on with sentencing, Linn denied that request, saying that he believed Smollett received a fair trial and that he stood by his and the other judges' previous rulings regarding the pretrial issues raised by the defense. He added he believed the jury reached a correct verdict based on overwhelming evidence. Smollett's legal team has said they would appeal the verdict.



During Thursday's hearing, Smollett's 92-year-old grandmother, one of his brothers, the music director for his show Empire, and the former executive director of a nonprofit he worked with spoke in favor of a lenient sentence as they described the contributions he's made to his community throughout his life. Joel Smollett Jr. said his brother has already suffered more than enough as a result of the incident and the ensuing coverage in the press.