Criminal Charges Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped
The Empire star had been facing more than a dozen felony counts for allegedly filing a false police report, but the criminal case against him was suddenly dropped on Tuesday.
Jussie Smollett, the Empire actor who was charged by Chicago authorities for filing a fake police report alleging he was attacked by two men in late January, has had all charges against him dropped.
The stunning development came during an emergency hearing in the case in a Chicago courtroom on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for the Cook County State's Attorney's office said in a statement, "After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”
The spokesperson said the State's Attorney's office stood by both the police investigation and their original decision to pursue charges in the case. They did not say that Smollett was exonerated.
Smollett’s attorneys, Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes, said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News that Smollet's record had been "wiped clean."
“He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement," the attorneys said.
It was not immediately clear why the charges against the actor were dropped, but Brown Holmes told reporters the decision came from the state. She said he had voluntarily agreed to forfeit the $100,000 bond he had paid to be released from jail in February to the city of Chicago.
Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Smollett maintained his innocence.
"I've been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one," he said. "I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I've been accused of.
The actor thanked his supporters and said he wanted to move forward with his life. After exiting the building, he posed for a selfie with a fan as media swarmed around him.
Chicago police told BuzzFeed News they had no comment.
Superintendent Eddie Johnson had told media in February that Smollett arranged the fake attack to gain public sympathy and celebrity that he could then leverage in salary negotiations.
In a blistering press conference, Johnson had said, "Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career."
Though authorities had said Smollett orchestrated the alleged attack on himself with the aid of two other men, the actor has maintained his innocence.
Smollett said he was attacked in Chicago by two men in the early morning hours, alleging the men poured a bleach-like chemical on him, put a noose around his neck, and yelled racist and anti-gay slurs.
After weeks of high-profile investigation, Smollett was charged with filing a false police report in late February. Weeks later, he was indicted by a grand jury on 16 further felony counts. He pleaded not guilty on March 14.
In their statement on Tuesday, Glandian and Holmes said the “entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion.”
"It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect," they said. "Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result."
The attorneys said Smollett is “relieved” to have this all behind him and “is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career."
In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News through Smollett's publicist, the actor's family said he was "an innocent man whose name and character has been unjustly smeared."
"He was the victim of an assault and then falsely blame for his own attack," they said. "This morning truth has prevailed and he has been vindicated."
Representatives for 20th Century Fox, which produces Empire, said they were standing by Smollett.
"Jussie Smollett has always maintained his innocence," they said, "and we are gratified that all charges against him have been dismissed.”
Tanya Chen and Krystie Lee Yandoli contributed reporting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
