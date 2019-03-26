Criminal Charges Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped

Jussie Smollett, the Empire actor who was charged by Chicago authorities for filing a fake police report alleging he was attacked by two men in late January, has had all charges against him dropped.

The stunning development came during an emergency hearing in the case in a Chicago courtroom on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Cook County State's Attorney's office said in a statement, "After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”

The spokesperson said the State's Attorney's office stood by both the police investigation and their original decision to pursue charges in the case. They did not say that Smollett was exonerated.

Smollett’s attorneys, Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes, said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News that Smollet's record had been "wiped clean."

“He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement," the attorneys said.

It was not immediately clear why the charges against the actor were dropped, but Brown Holmes told reporters the decision came from the state. She said he had voluntarily agreed to forfeit the $100,000 bond he had paid to be released from jail in February to the city of Chicago.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Smollett maintained his innocence.

"I've been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one," he said. "I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I've been accused of.

The actor thanked his supporters and said he wanted to move forward with his life. After exiting the building, he posed for a selfie with a fan as media swarmed around him.