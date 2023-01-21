Jeremy Renner Says He Broke More Than 30 Bones In His Snowplowing Accident

Jeremy Renner said he broke more than 30 bones when he was crushed by a snowcat vehicle on New Year's Day near Reno, Nevada.

The Avengers star shared the update with his Twitter and Instagram followers Saturday morning alongside a picture of himself laying in a bed with an attendant holding onto his bent right leg.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," Renner wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I."

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger," he continued, "just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."