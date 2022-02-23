A Chinatown Running Group Wanted To Lift Up The Asian American Community After Being Shaken By Christina Lee’s Death

When Joanne Wong woke up to the news that a 35-year-old Korean American woman was stabbed to death in her New York City apartment, her first thought was "Oh no. Not another one."

At first, Wong felt she didn't have the emotional capacity to grieve the woman, Christina Yuna Lee, who was killed Feb. 13 by a stranger who followed her into her sixth-floor walk-up apartment in Chinatown. Wong, 30, had just gotten over the death of Michelle Alyssa Go, a 40-year-old Asian American woman who was pushed in front of a Times Square subway train last month. Before Go, it was Yao Pan Ma, a 61-year-old Chinese immigrant who died Dec. 31 from injuries he sustained months earlier in a violent attack in East Harlem.

"It feels like we have been mourning and mourning," Wong, who is Chinese, Ecuadorian, and Malaysian, told BuzzFeed News. "We’re not really seeing a lot of change, and the reality is, for us as Asian Americans, we wake up and we are infiltrated with this news."

After days of wrestling with feelings of anger, anxiety, and hopelessness over Lee's killing amid a wave of anti-Asian violence that has swept the US during the pandemic, she and her fellow Run for Chinatown leaders decided to take matters into their own hands — or, in this case, their feet. On Monday, the running group led a 35-mile trek around a city block next to where Lee lived to raise awareness about her death, honor her life, and remind each other — and the community — that together they are more powerful than the hate and bigotry that has fueled so many of these attacks.

"It was a grieving process and it was also a place for joy to remember that we are all so much collectively stronger than everything that has been happening," said Liz Yan, one of the Run for Chinatown organizers.

Over the course of their roughly eight-hour trek, Yan and Wong said, around 200 friends, runners from other groups, and community members came out to join for a few laps or to simply cheer them on as they circled the park across the street from where Lee lived about 175 times.

"The park that we ran around is notoriously dangerous and unsafe, but for however long we were out there, collectively we made that place safe for a little bit of time," Yan said.