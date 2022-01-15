An Asian Woman Died After A Man Pushed Her In Front Of A Subway Train In Times Square

An Asian woman was killed after a man pushed her in front of an oncoming subway in New York City on Saturday morning.

The woman, a 40-year-old New York City resident, was standing alone waiting for the train at the Times Square station at West 42nd Street and Broadway around 9:30 a.m., when she was attacked.

"This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have any interaction with the subject," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. "This was a senseless, absolutely senseless, act of violence."

The man responsible, 61-year-old Simon Martial, fled the scene and later turned himself in at a police precinct.

Chief Jason Wilcox from the NYPD detective bureau confirmed during a press conference with the mayor and local officials on Saturday afternoon that the suspect was known to police, with "three emotionally disturbed encounters we have documented." Police believe he was experiencing homelessness.

It is so far unclear if the woman was targeted because of her race. Police and the Manhattan district attorney said they were still investigating possible charges and evaluating the evidence.



"Too often Asian Americans are seen as foreigners and people who are not truly American, and we want to make sure we are standing as a city against discrimination," Rep. Grace Meng, who represents Queens, said at a press conference.

Hate incidents against Asian Americans have exploded in the US during the pandemic. A recent report from Stop AAPI Hate cited more than 10,000 hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders between March 19, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.