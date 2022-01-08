A Chinese Immigrant Who Was Brutally Attacked Has Died Of His Injuries Months Later

Bystanders watch as demonstrators march against anti-Asian violence through the streets on March 27, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York City.

A Chinese immigrant who was violently attacked months ago in New York City has died of his injuries, police said Saturday.

Yao Pan Ma, 61, had been collecting bottles and cans in East Harlem on April 23 when a 49-year-old man ambushed him, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly kicking him in the head, leaving him bloodied and brutalized. In the months since, Ma had been in a coma and on a ventilator, and was moved to hospice care in November, a spokesperson for his family previously told BuzzFeed News.

Shortly after the incident, Jarrod Powell, 49, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault as a hate crime. During a deposition, Powell claimed a “Korean” man and a “Japanese” guy had robbed him, but “did not provide any details relating to the description of the perpetrators of the alleged robbery other than that they were Asian,” court records state.

Following Ma's death on Dec. 31, the attack is being treated as a homicide, police said.



Ma is one of the many victims in a wave of anti-Asian violence that has swept the US during the pandemic. Like him, a number of older Asian people, many of them immigrants, have been severely injured or even killed in similar unprovoked beatings. In March, six Asian women were killed in a string of shootings at spas in Georgia.

According to a recent report by the organization Stop AAPI Hate, there have been more than 10,000 reported anti-Asian hate incidents in the US since March 2020, 16% of which were physical assaults.