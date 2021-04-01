Four People — Including A Child — Were Killed In A Mass Shooting In California
It comes on the heels of mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado in the last two weeks.
Four people — including one child — were killed in a mass shooting at an Orange, California, business complex on Wednesday. A woman identified as a fifth victim was hospitalized.
Police first received a report of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. at a two-story complex where a number of businesses operate, Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokesperson for the Orange Police Department, told reporters.
When officers arrived at the scene, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Amat said. The suspect sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.
The Orange shooting is being described as the worst in the city in nearly 24 years.
“I can tell you that we haven’t had an incident like this in the city of Orange since 1997,” Amat said. “It’s just such a tragedy for the victims, their families, our community, and our police department.”
“I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely,” California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, whose district includes part of Orange, tweeted.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom also tweeted out condolences, calling the shooting “Horrifying” and “heartbreaking.”
The incident comes on the heels of mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado in the last two weeks. The Georgia shooting suspect targeted spas and killed eight people, six of whom were Asian. In the Colorado shooting, 10 people were killed at a grocery store. According to CNN, at least 20 mass shootings have occurred since the one in Georgia on March 16.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.
