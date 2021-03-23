Powerful Scenes From The Colorado Shooting That Left 10 Dead

On Monday, March 22, 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. One person of interest was injured in the attack and taken into custody during a tense, hourslong response by law enforcement. This is the latest shooting to happen in Colorado, where two of the most infamous US mass shootings, at Columbine High School and at a movie theater in Aurora, also occurred. The shooting comes less than a week after eight people were killed in a mass shooting in Atlanta.