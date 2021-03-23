 Skip To Content
Powerful Scenes From The Colorado Shooting That Left 10 Dead

Ten people, including one police officer, were killed in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on March 23, 2021, at 10:12 a.m. ET

On Monday, March 22, 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. One person of interest was injured in the attack and taken into custody during a tense, hourslong response by law enforcement. This is the latest shooting to happen in Colorado, where two of the most infamous US mass shootings, at Columbine High School and at a movie theater in Aurora, also occurred. The shooting comes less than a week after eight people were killed in a mass shooting in Atlanta.

Michael Ciaglo / Reuters

King Soopers employees, escorted by police, run in the parking lot of King Soopers, away from an active shooter at the grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021.

A SWAT vehicle and a police car in the parking lot of King Soopers
Michael Ciaglo / Reuters

Emergency crews respond to a call of an active shooter at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder.

Armed police stand in the parking lot while people sit huddle on the curb
Michael Ciaglo / Reuters

Police guard people evacuated after a call of an active shooter at the grocery store.

Helen H. Richardson / Getty Images

A King Soopers employee is escorted down the street by Boulder Police after being taken out of the supermarket after the shooting in the store.

Helen H. Richardson / Getty Images

People watch as law enforcement officers respond to the active shooting.

Michael Ciaglo / Reuters

A woman consoles a King Soopers pharmacy technician after the shooting at the grocery store.

David Zalubowski / AP

Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where the shooting took place Monday.

Hart Van Denburg / AP

People are led out of a King Soopers grocery store after a shooting in the store.

Jason Connolly / Getty Images

Crime scene investigators, with Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty (second from right), walk outside the entrance of the King Soopers grocery store.

Jason Connolly / Getty Images

Commander Kerry Yamaguchi of the Boulder Police Department addresses the media after a mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021.

Hart Van Denburg / AP

A man and woman kiss near the scene of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store, March 22, 2021.

MediaNews Group / Getty Images

Boulder firefighters salute as an AMR ambulance carrying the body of a police officer who was shot and killed at King Soopers drives toward the Boulder County Coroners Office.

David Zalubowski / AP

Police stand guard outside a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say 10 people were killed in a shooting.

Jason Connolly / Getty Images

Law enforcement personnel salute as the motorcade carrying the body of Boulder Police officer Eric Talley exits the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021.





