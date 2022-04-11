Britney Spears Said She's Pregnant

Last June, Spears told a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge in an explosive hearing that under the conservatorship that controlled her life, she had not been allowed to make a doctor's appointment to remove her IUD. She pleaded with the court to end the legal arrangement, which she described as "abusive."

"I deserve to have a life," Spears said at the time. "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more."

The singer was initially placed in the conservatorship in February 2008 after she was hospitalized twice following a custody dispute with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. As a result, her father, Jamie Spears, was put in charge of her financial and business affairs, as well as decisions regarding her personal life.

Judge Brenda Penny ultimately terminated the arrangement in November 2021, though Spears and her legal team are still working to claw back funds they believe were not spent in her best interests as the court works to resolve several pending issues in the case.

In her Instagram post on Monday, Spears, who has two children with Federline, said she planned to spend less time going out to avoid the paparazzi. She also opened up about her previous experience with perinatal depression.

"I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔," she said. "women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬."

"This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!!" she continued. "Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!"