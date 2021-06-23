Britney Spears Asked A Judge To End The Conservatorship That Sparked The #FreeBritney Movement

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in July 2019.

LOS ANGELES — In an emotional and explosive court hearing, Britney Spears asked a judge to end her conservatorship, the legal arrangement that has put her father and a cast of lawyers in control of her life and sparked a movement among fans to #FreeBritney.

Spears, who has lived since 2008 under the court-mandated arrangement — which is typically used in cases of severe disability or dementia — spoke in a public court hearing for the first time to ask a judge to give her back control over her affairs.

“I just want my life back," the 39-year-old pop star said during a virtual appearance in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

She added that what she's been through has been "demoralizing" and "embarrassing," and that it was offensive for people to question her mental capacity.

"I don't owe anybody anything," she said.

Spears said the conservatorship has prevented her from living a full life and that it should have ended years ago, when she was able to return to work. She'd like to get married and have another child, she said, but under the conservatorship, she hasn't even been able to make a doctor's appointment to remove her IUD.

"This conservatorship is abuse,” she said.

Her comments come months after the New York Times' Framing Britney Spears documentary was released, sparking a reexamination of how Spears was treated by the media before and during her public breakdown. The documentary also questioned the control that her father, Jamie Spears, continues to hold over her financial and physical well-being, given her return to a successful music career. On Tuesday, the Times reported that the singer had pushed to end the conservatorship for years, confirming fans' long-held belief that she wants to be freed.