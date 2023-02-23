Alec Baldwin Has Pleaded Not Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter In The "Rust" Shooting Case

Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty Thursday to the involuntary manslaughter charges he's facing for accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Baldwin was due to appear in court on the charges on Friday, but instead waived that appearance and entered his not guilty plea via documents filed in Santa Fe County court.

Judge Marlowe Sommer on Thursday also issued an order setting the conditions of Baldwin's release, though neither the actor nor the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is facing the same charges, were ever arrested. Under the order, Baldwin is prohibited from possessing any firearms or dangerous weapons and barred from consuming alcohol. Sommer also ordered him not to discuss the Oct. 21, 2021, shooting "or the substance of his or the witnesses' potential testimony."