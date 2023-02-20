Prosecutors Downgraded Alec Baldwin’s Charges For The Deadly “Rust” Shooting

New Mexico prosecutors have downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges they laid against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies dropped a gun enhancement charge against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Monday, according to her office.

The decision will reduce the maximum prison sentence from five years to 18 months, if the pair are convicted.