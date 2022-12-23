These Are The Biggest Language Issues The BuzzFeed News Copy Desk Tackled In 2022

How the hell is it December? We figured it’s the natural time to look back at what language topics have been quibbling our bits over the past year. While we literally started off the year by writing about our pet peeves (if the overuse of “literally” is your pet peeve, we can’t help you), there are so many more serious language issues that have implications for our readers and for society. Here are some of the topics we covered in this newsletter and continue to discuss in our newsroom.



On Crime

While we wish we could spend more time focusing on crimes against grammar, we do edit content with language that can have serious consequences. In a February issue of this newsletter, we gave a rundown of our guidelines for reporting on crime, including tips for avoiding language that could ascribe guilt to a person before they’ve had a chance to defend themself in court (e.g., don’t use “murderer” unless someone has been convicted of murder) and using terms that humanize incarcerated people. We recently added guidance about not including shooters in the death tolls of mass shootings. And, of course, don’t solely rely on police for how to spell people’s names.

As a side note, subscribe to BuzzFeed News’ true crime newsletter, Suspicious Circumstances, written by none other than our copy chief, Dru Moorhouse.

On Bodies

Physical descriptions can be a tricky area. Are we including descriptors because they are relevant, or do they invoke bias in a reader’s mind? The only thing we can really control is the words we use, and this year, we wrote about how “fat” is a neutral descriptor despite the baggage it carries for a lot of people. The societal centering and praise of thinness has made “fat” feel so negative that people opt for terms they believe are based in medicine, like “overweight” or “obese,” but, as we unpack in the newsletter, these have their own drawbacks.