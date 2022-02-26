16 Copy Editor Pet Peeves

When people use the term “immaculate conception” incorrectly



In Catholicism, “immaculate conception” refers to the conception of Mary (Jesus’s mom) without original sin. However, people often confuse this term to be describing the “virgin birth” of Jesus, who was said to be conceived through the power of the Holy Spirit (i.e., no sex!!!!!!). When I see that usage on a TV show or in a movie — “Gee, it must’ve been immaculate conception!” — I get annoyed that no one double-checked the meaning.

Calling a Saturday Night Live sketch a “skit”

Listen, I’m not arguing that every three- to five-minute passage of time on SNL is a work of art (few are), but it’s a sketch show, not a skit show.

Misusing slang!

If you wouldn’t say it in your normal life…you probably shouldn’t write it. —Sarah Schweppe

Relying on Google Docs spell-check

Maybe the most useless tool from a company valued at a bajillion dollars, the Google Docs spell-check feature simply does not know what a typo looks like. It thinks “Dominaican Republic” and “heretosexual” look good enough. And it regularly puts a red squiggly line under words that are spelled correctly. It thinks this newsletter should be called Kibbles & Bits. (Woof!)

Using a possessive in the name of a piece of media

Brevity is key in headlines, and often you’ll see a story that says something like “Euphoria’s” Sydney Sweeney Just Grabbed A Prickly Pear Cactus, which most copy editors will change to something like “Euphoria” Actor Sydney Sweeney. But maybe any reader implicitly understands that the possessive is not part of the formal title; maybe this is pedantic. Euphoria already has a fraught relationship with the apostrophe. For copy editors, it can be a real Sophie’s Choice’s situation.

Determining whether to use italics or roman for a publication’s name

In 2017, we changed BuzzFeed style to use roman rather than italics for every news publication’s name. It was a practical decision, but also one that we made just to spare ourselves a headache. It had become futile to try to differentiate when to use italics from roman: What about news outlets that only exist online? Would you italicize Breitbart or Infowars? Would you style it that way for Medium as well as its subpublications? —Emerson Malone





[noun]-gate

Not only is it nonsensical to call something “Nipplegate,” but none of these more recent controversies ever come anywhere close to having the same gravitas as a sitting president ordering his cronies to burglarize and spy on his political opponents. (Pizzagate didn’t even happen for real, so it doesn’t count.) I feel like it cheapens how major Watergate really was. Just call it a scandal, friends.

Treating “the internet” like a monolith

“Taylor Swift posted a new Instagram story, and the internet is freaking out.” Did it, really? Sure, I might be glued to social media most days, but a tweet or Instagram post going viral is not the same as saying a majority of people or even a sizable minority cares at all about a new photo spread in a magazine or an embarrassing celebrity quote. It’s usually also very white American–centric when people frame things this way.

Using “which” when you mean “that”

“Which” introduces a nonessential clause and needs a comma in front of it.

The word “sherbet”

This asshole almost lost me my fourth-grade spelling bee and I still haven’t forgiven it. —Sydnee Thompson

Winnie the Pooh

Disney did us dirty by dropping the hyphens in Winnie-the-Pooh. Pooh may not have had pants, but creator A.A. Milne did give him two hyphens in his name. Then Disney came along and took away his precious hyphens (and arguably his dignity by still depriving him of pants). This forces us as copy editors to try to ascertain whether a writer is referring to Winnie-the-Pooh from the books or Disney’s Winnie the Pooh. To quote Pooh: Oh, bother!



Related peeves include Paramount’s inexplicable decision to deviate from Elton John’s two-word song “Rocket Man” in the Rocketman film, Herman Melville hyphenating his book title Moby-Dick while the (slightly) eponymous white whale mentioned therein is Moby Dick (a choice!), and the shudderworthy original poster advertising the Steve Carell hitmaker as The 40 Year-Old Virgin.