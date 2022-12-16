74 Tweets That Will Make You Laugh If You Love Grammar, Copyediting, And Language

By
Emerson Malone
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1.

Charles Finch @CharlesFinch

Today in enjambment news

2.

Kait Feldmann @kaitfeldmann

Hey! You know what! In 2022 I am using exclamation points at the end of every email sentence! I don’t care if it looks like I’m unhinged! I am! Warmest regards!!!

3.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

when a writer asks me anything

4.

Alexandra Petri @petridishes

this headline makes sense in context but it really sounds like a story about a witch's curse gone wrong

5.

river buddy butcher 🤠 @rivbutcher

if you can pretend that a groundhog is predicting the weather for the next six weeks, you can use they/them for a single person

6.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

when they forget to give the copy desk access to the Google Doc:

7.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Them: We used the Google Docs spellcheck, so I think it's pretty clean. Me:

8.

Piers Torday 🇺🇦 @PiersTorday

How many copyeditors does it take to change a light bulb? This is the first time you've mentioned a light bulb

9.

Sophia Benoit @1followernodad

I'm screaming at this copy.

10.

Amanda Schuster @winenshine

I needed this today.

11.

Ken Jennings @KenJennings

Its National Proofreading Day!

12.

pragun @pragdua

electricity went out and i had a small meltdown at work today

13.

Jason Whited @SaltyScribe

14.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Yeah I love the “Grammys” — all the grammy lessons in my damn style guide

15.

Medlife Crisis (Rohin) @MedCrisis

It's a common mistake, but Frankenstein was actually the author

16.

Dave Nelsen @The_GrammarGeek

The past tense of the verb “lead” is “led,” which sounds the same as the element “lead,” which rhymes with “red,” which sounds like “read,” which is the past tense of “read.” Somehow we navigate through these words every day, so don’t tell me singular “they” is too confusing.

17.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

"Don't Worry Darling"? But I am worried! About where the vocative comma went!

18.

Temur Durrani @temurdur

When your editor lets you add that extra em-dash:

19.

Emily Goldstein @editwithemily

An editor’s job is thinking, but a copy editor’s job is overthinking.

20.

penryn.eth @0xPenryn

why do we always add -ussy but never add -enis

21.

KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 @kdnerak33

2022 in punctuation form

22.

Paul F. Tompkins @PFTompkins

“Now I put commas wherever the fuck I want”

23.

Andy Campbell @AndyBCampbell

Are you sure

24.

Ashley Ratliff The Writer is rewriting! 50k/80k @_InGoldInk

The sexual tension between me and the em dash is insane. I literally cannot stop.

25.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

we need an american girl doll who’s a descriptivist

26.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

they're a 10 but they use two hyphens instead of an em dash

27.

depths of wikipedia @depthsofwiki

"twerp" is derived from a guy named t w earp

28.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

writer: i ran a spellcheck, so it's probably good to go copy editor:

29.

worms cited @christapeterso

Once i read an article about how women need to use less em dashes because it is a feminine way to write and I was like “ok—“

30.

Yell in a War @jelenawoehr

spotted an ellipsis in the wild… it really gave me pause.

31.

alex @_unwell

queue is such a funny word. you get it right on the first letter and then take four victory laps

32.

Charis Hill | they/them ♿🏳️‍⚧️ @BeingCharisBlog

Shout-out to the other neurodivergents who use parentheses too much (to add context to make sure nothing is misunderstood) (because parentheses clarify our directness) (I hope this tweet makes sense).

33.

Ben Rosen @ben_rosen

YOUNG PEOPLE: heres some slightly different language you can use to be more inclusive OLD PEOPLE: we are going to burn the entire earth to the ground

34.

Lacquerware @lacquerleaks

Dogshit - Very poor quality Bullshit - Not true Horseshit - Nonsense Apeshit - Rambunctious Batshit - Insane This is an excellent feature of English that we should continue building upon.

35.

angel is going to ONA @angelmendoza___

“men used to hunt” yeah well i stay in the google doc and watch while an editor is working on my copy

36.

Steve Kandell @SteveKandell

going into next week I think I speak for all editors by saying that the name Beyoncé should universally autocorrect to include the accent mark over the e across all devices and platforms

37.

Benny1 @cupking11

This is worrying. We've only started using robots ourselves.

38.

pronouns in bayou 🐢 @twentylifetimes

the chicago style hot dog implies the existence of the mla style hot dog

39.

Elana A. Mugdan 🐉 @dragonspleen

don’t touch that, it’s my emotional support emdash

40.

Brendan Keogh @BRKeogh

Copyeditor: “I am going to break up some of your longer sentences” (crowd boos) “with more em-dash pairs” (crowd cheers)

41.

Dave Nelsen @The_GrammarGeek

As the years go by, I’m increasingly becoming the guy on the right, in more ways than one. https://t.co/4kMOGPsWQ0

42.

Nikki is an infernal shame @illocutie

It's wild to me that we have a word for "throwing someone out a window" but not for, like, "the day after tomorrow". What's going on here? Big Window?

43.

Rose Dommu @rosedommu

If there’s one thing I’m gonna do it’s use an em dash

44.

Megh Wright @megh_wright

me when I see writers lurking in the Google Doc while I'm still editing

45.

S.LIZ @slizagna

every time I send an email with no exclamation points I am just a tough lil guy. so stern. so brave.

46.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

THE USE OF SINGULAR “THEY” ACTUALLY DATES BACK TO THE 1300S SO YOU CAN’T MAKE THE ARGUMENT THAT IT “BOTHERS YOU” BECAUSE IT’S “GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT” EVEN SHAKESPEARE AND EMILY DICKINSON USED “THEY” WITH A SINGULAR ANTECEDENT AND NO ONE SAID A THING

47.

Erin Slaughter @erinslaughter23

They say consistent writing makes your language-brain sharper, but I somehow wrote 2k new words today and then when I was making a grocery list I couldn’t remember the word “lettuce” so I wrote “sandwich leaf”

48.

Elamin Abdelmahmoud @elamin88

“Yeah it’s late but at least when I file, the copy is clean” The copy editors:

49.

Brandon Hardin @hardin

me cutting adverbs

50.

broti gupta @BrotiGupta

[tears in my eyes, pulling out a gun] ok my darlings... I have some bad news...

51.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

when taylor uses hyphens instead of em dashes in her album announcement

52.

Kati Kokal @katikokal

my brother, taking one (1) journalism class in college and texting me to ask if I know what the AP style book is...

53.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

when the copy desk doesn't get to edit the draft

54.

Ashton Pittman @ashtonpittman

55.

Dr Emily Gathergood @emilygathergood

They totally missed a trick here https://t.co/0oNgKql2Fe

56.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

57.

nicole boyce @nicolewboyce

when you see someone else in the google doc but it’s just you in another tab

58.

Stacy's Dark Queery Tales @DarkLiterata

I'm sorry but "non-fungible" will always mean "impossible to turn into a mushroom" to me

59.

BAD NEIL @Neil_McNeil

Wait, Laurie doesn’t believe in the Oxford Comma? Maybe Michael was right.

60.

Isle McElroy @isle_mcelroy

poke is a way better gender neutral term than person: mailpoke, congresspoke, handypoke, snowpoke. all perfect.

61.

David Mack @davidmackau

watching my editor work in the google doc

62.

Joyce Carol Oates @JoyceCarolOates

actually, fewer. https://t.co/XE6LBDb3we

63.

Kat Tenbarge @kattenbarge

The contradictory Oxford comma use, the missing punctuation, the random insertions of Elon-speak… It’s always immediately noticeable when copy editors get fired

64.

Dan Diamond @ddiamond

when the pre-write still needs a re-write

65.

iain @ACartoonCat

I hate commas its not my job to tell you when you breathe work it out youre a grown adult

66.

andrew @tassel_loafer

Using an en dash is lowkey goated in situations where displaying a date range is the vibe

67.

Oyin 🌱 @oyinwrites

if twitter really is dying, my confession is that i never noticed the comma in that one pride and prejudice quote, so up until recently i always read it as "you have bewitched me body and me soul" in a leprachaun voice and i never understood how people found that romantic

68.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

this is so embarrassing

69.

Meg Elison @megelison

Microsoft Word wrapped -you deleted the same sentence 947 times -you stared at 14 different documents and added nothing before closing them in disgust -you were in the top 1% of users of the word “just”

70.

Hanif Abdurraqib @NifMuhammad

a real testament to the evolution of language is the fact that every "today is giving tuesday" type email subject line makes me laugh at least a little

71.

Stephen King @StephenKing

I learned a new phrase today: going goblin. I intend to use it at every opportunity.

72.

Honey @benegotherit

Goblin mode has made it to China. In this screenshot it’s both being translated phonetically and rendered as “摆烂模式”, which basically means “fuck it mode”. I love this

73.

سماح @samah_fadil

Two different languages are being spoken here lmaooooo

74.

Anna Maxymiw @maxymiw

city of toronto, you needed a copyeditor on staff for this one.

