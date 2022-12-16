74 Tweets That Will Make You Laugh If You Love Grammar, Copyediting, And Language

74 Tweets That Will Make You Laugh If You Love Grammar, Copyediting, And LanguageFollow the BuzzFeed News copy desk on Twitter @styleguide!By by Emerson MaloneBuzzFeed News ReporterPosted 15 hours agoTwitterFacebookLink 1. Charles Finch @CharlesFinch Today in enjambment news 06:03 PM - 05 Jan 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @CharlesFinch 2. Kait Feldmann @kaitfeldmann Hey! You know what! In 2022 I am using exclamation points at the end of every email sentence! I don’t care if it looks like I’m unhinged! I am! Warmest regards!!! 07:56 PM - 10 Jan 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @kaitfeldmann 3. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide when a writer asks me anything 07:42 PM - 12 Jan 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 4. Alexandra Petri @petridishes this headline makes sense in context but it really sounds like a story about a witch's curse gone wrong 05:32 PM - 18 Jan 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @petridishes 5. river buddy butcher 🤠 @rivbutcher if you can pretend that a groundhog is predicting the weather for the next six weeks, you can use they/them for a single person 03:34 PM - 02 Feb 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @rivbutcher 6. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide when they forget to give the copy desk access to the Google Doc: 10:59 PM - 02 Feb 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 7. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide Them: We used the Google Docs spellcheck, so I think it's pretty clean. Me: 08:53 PM - 02 Feb 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 8. Piers Torday 🇺🇦 @PiersTorday How many copyeditors does it take to change a light bulb? This is the first time you've mentioned a light bulb 06:26 PM - 11 Feb 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @PiersTorday 9. Sophia Benoit @1followernodad I'm screaming at this copy. 06:33 PM - 16 Feb 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @1followernodad 10. Amanda Schuster @winenshine I needed this today. 05:30 PM - 01 Mar 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @winenshine 11. Ken Jennings @KenJennings Its National Proofreading Day! 11:09 PM - 08 Mar 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @kenjennings 12. pragun @pragdua electricity went out and i had a small meltdown at work today 09:44 AM - 15 Mar 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @pragdua 13. Jason Whited @SaltyScribe 12:30 AM - 03 Apr 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @SaltyScribe 14. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide Yeah I love the “Grammys” — all the grammy lessons in my damn style guide 08:29 PM - 03 Apr 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 15. Medlife Crisis (Rohin) @MedCrisis It's a common mistake, but Frankenstein was actually the author 09:58 AM - 06 Apr 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @MedCrisis 16. Dave Nelsen @The_GrammarGeek The past tense of the verb “lead” is “led,” which sounds the same as the element “lead,” which rhymes with “red,” which sounds like “read,” which is the past tense of “read.” Somehow we navigate through these words every day, so don’t tell me singular “they” is too confusing. 11:43 PM - 06 Apr 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @The_GrammarGeek 17. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide "Don't Worry Darling"? But I am worried! About where the vocative comma went! 06:27 PM - 02 May 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 18. Temur Durrani @temurdur When your editor lets you add that extra em-dash: 09:54 PM - 02 May 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @temurdur 19. Emily Goldstein @editwithemily An editor’s job is thinking, but a copy editor’s job is overthinking. 10:59 PM - 06 May 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @editwithemily 20. penryn.eth @0xPenryn why do we always add -ussy but never add -enis 03:34 AM - 09 May 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @0xPenryn 21. KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 @kdnerak33 2022 in punctuation form 09:10 PM - 08 May 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @kdnerak33 22. Paul F. Tompkins @PFTompkins “Now I put commas wherever the fuck I want” 06:08 PM - 11 May 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @PFTompkins 23. Andy Campbell @AndyBCampbell Are you sure 12:54 AM - 01 Jun 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @AndyBCampbell 24. Ashley Ratliff The Writer is rewriting! 50k/80k @_InGoldInk The sexual tension between me and the em dash is insane. I literally cannot stop. 04:54 PM - 11 Jun 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @_InGoldInk 25. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide we need an american girl doll who’s a descriptivist 10:31 PM - 14 Jun 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 26. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide they're a 10 but they use two hyphens instead of an em dash 06:11 PM - 20 Jun 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 27. depths of wikipedia @depthsofwiki "twerp" is derived from a guy named t w earp 10:36 PM - 26 Jun 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @depthsofwiki 28. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide writer: i ran a spellcheck, so it's probably good to go copy editor: 07:00 PM - 05 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 29. worms cited @christapeterso Once i read an article about how women need to use less em dashes because it is a feminine way to write and I was like “ok—“ 09:42 PM - 05 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @christapeterso 30. Yell in a War @jelenawoehr spotted an ellipsis in the wild… it really gave me pause. 07:39 PM - 08 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @jelenawoehr 31. alex @_unwell queue is such a funny word. you get it right on the first letter and then take four victory laps 04:10 AM - 05 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @_unwell 32. Charis Hill | they/them ♿🏳️⚧️ @BeingCharisBlog Shout-out to the other neurodivergents who use parentheses too much (to add context to make sure nothing is misunderstood) (because parentheses clarify our directness) (I hope this tweet makes sense). 07:20 PM - 11 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @BeingCharisBlog 33. Ben Rosen @ben_rosen YOUNG PEOPLE: heres some slightly different language you can use to be more inclusive OLD PEOPLE: we are going to burn the entire earth to the ground 03:00 PM - 16 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @ben_rosen 34. Lacquerware @lacquerleaks Dogshit - Very poor quality Bullshit - Not true Horseshit - Nonsense Apeshit - Rambunctious Batshit - Insane This is an excellent feature of English that we should continue building upon. 05:29 AM - 18 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @lacquerleaks 35. angel is going to ONA @angelmendoza___ “men used to hunt” yeah well i stay in the google doc and watch while an editor is working on my copy 04:38 PM - 21 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @angelmendoza___ 36. Steve Kandell @SteveKandell going into next week I think I speak for all editors by saying that the name Beyoncé should universally autocorrect to include the accent mark over the e across all devices and platforms 11:59 PM - 22 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @SteveKandell 37. Benny1 @cupking11 This is worrying. We've only started using robots ourselves. 02:36 PM - 26 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @cupking11 38. pronouns in bayou 🐢 @twentylifetimes the chicago style hot dog implies the existence of the mla style hot dog 01:55 AM - 02 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @twentylifetimes 39. Elana A. Mugdan 🐉 @dragonspleen don’t touch that, it’s my emotional support emdash 02:06 PM - 03 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @dragonspleen 40. Brendan Keogh @BRKeogh Copyeditor: “I am going to break up some of your longer sentences” (crowd boos) “with more em-dash pairs” (crowd cheers) 11:33 PM - 03 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @BRKeogh 41. Dave Nelsen @The_GrammarGeek As the years go by, I’m increasingly becoming the guy on the right, in more ways than one. https://t.co/4kMOGPsWQ0 06:35 PM - 09 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @The_GrammarGeek 42. Nikki is an infernal shame @illocutie It's wild to me that we have a word for "throwing someone out a window" but not for, like, "the day after tomorrow". What's going on here? Big Window? 06:40 PM - 08 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @illocutie 43. Rose Dommu @rosedommu If there’s one thing I’m gonna do it’s use an em dash 09:56 PM - 16 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @rosedommu 44. Megh Wright @megh_wright me when I see writers lurking in the Google Doc while I'm still editing 04:42 PM - 17 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @megh_wright 45. S.LIZ @slizagna every time I send an email with no exclamation points I am just a tough lil guy. so stern. so brave. 05:43 PM - 17 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @slizagna 46. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide THE USE OF SINGULAR “THEY” ACTUALLY DATES BACK TO THE 1300S SO YOU CAN’T MAKE THE ARGUMENT THAT IT “BOTHERS YOU” BECAUSE IT’S “GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT” EVEN SHAKESPEARE AND EMILY DICKINSON USED “THEY” WITH A SINGULAR ANTECEDENT AND NO ONE SAID A THING 08:43 PM - 18 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 47. Erin Slaughter @erinslaughter23 They say consistent writing makes your language-brain sharper, but I somehow wrote 2k new words today and then when I was making a grocery list I couldn’t remember the word “lettuce” so I wrote “sandwich leaf” 08:15 PM - 22 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @erinslaughter23 48. Elamin Abdelmahmoud @elamin88 “Yeah it’s late but at least when I file, the copy is clean” The copy editors: 09:27 PM - 25 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @elamin88 49. Brandon Hardin @hardin me cutting adverbs 05:54 PM - 26 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @hardin 50. broti gupta @BrotiGupta [tears in my eyes, pulling out a gun] ok my darlings... I have some bad news... 10:55 PM - 29 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @BrotiGupta 51. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide when taylor uses hyphens instead of em dashes in her album announcement 02:49 PM - 29 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 52. Kati Kokal @katikokal my brother, taking one (1) journalism class in college and texting me to ask if I know what the AP style book is... 07:45 PM - 29 Aug 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @katikokal 53. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide when the copy desk doesn't get to edit the draft 06:11 PM - 06 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 54. Ashton Pittman @ashtonpittman 10:41 PM - 14 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @ashtonpittman 55. Dr Emily Gathergood @emilygathergood They totally missed a trick here https://t.co/0oNgKql2Fe 07:28 AM - 23 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @emilygathergood 56. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide 06:11 PM - 23 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 57. nicole boyce @nicolewboyce when you see someone else in the google doc but it’s just you in another tab 09:18 PM - 04 Oct 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @nicolewboyce 58. Stacy's Dark Queery Tales @DarkLiterata I'm sorry but "non-fungible" will always mean "impossible to turn into a mushroom" to me 02:09 AM - 07 Oct 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @DarkLiterata 59. BAD NEIL @Neil_McNeil Wait, Laurie doesn’t believe in the Oxford Comma? Maybe Michael was right. 08:39 PM - 14 Oct 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @Neil_McNeil 60. Isle McElroy @isle_mcelroy poke is a way better gender neutral term than person: mailpoke, congresspoke, handypoke, snowpoke. all perfect. 03:29 PM - 31 Oct 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @isle_mcelroy 61. David Mack @davidmackau watching my editor work in the google doc 12:51 PM - 02 Nov 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @davidmackau 62. Joyce Carol Oates @JoyceCarolOates actually, fewer. https://t.co/XE6LBDb3we 11:00 PM - 05 Nov 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @joycecaroloates 63. Kat Tenbarge @kattenbarge The contradictory Oxford comma use, the missing punctuation, the random insertions of Elon-speak… It’s always immediately noticeable when copy editors get fired 08:54 PM - 05 Nov 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @kattenbarge 64. Dan Diamond @ddiamond when the pre-write still needs a re-write 04:07 AM - 09 Nov 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @ddiamond 65. iain @ACartoonCat I hate commas its not my job to tell you when you breathe work it out youre a grown adult 02:13 PM - 13 Nov 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @ACartoonCat 66. andrew @tassel_loafer Using an en dash is lowkey goated in situations where displaying a date range is the vibe 12:27 AM - 17 Nov 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @tassel_loafer 67. Oyin 🌱 @oyinwrites if twitter really is dying, my confession is that i never noticed the comma in that one pride and prejudice quote, so up until recently i always read it as "you have bewitched me body and me soul" in a leprachaun voice and i never understood how people found that romantic 01:04 PM - 18 Nov 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @oyinwrites 68. BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide this is so embarrassing 08:24 PM - 30 Nov 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @styleguide 69. Meg Elison @megelison Microsoft Word wrapped -you deleted the same sentence 947 times -you stared at 14 different documents and added nothing before closing them in disgust -you were in the top 1% of users of the word “just” 02:55 PM - 01 Dec 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @megelison 70. Hanif Abdurraqib @NifMuhammad a real testament to the evolution of language is the fact that every "today is giving tuesday" type email subject line makes me laugh at least a little 02:52 PM - 29 Nov 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @NifMuhammad 71. Stephen King @StephenKing I learned a new phrase today: going goblin. I intend to use it at every opportunity. 05:28 PM - 06 Dec 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @StephenKing 72. Honey @benegotherit Goblin mode has made it to China. In this screenshot it’s both being translated phonetically and rendered as “摆烂模式”, which basically means “fuck it mode”. I love this 07:15 PM - 08 Dec 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @benegotherit 73. سماح @samah_fadil Two different languages are being spoken here lmaooooo 03:01 PM - 09 Dec 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @samah_fadil 74. Anna Maxymiw @maxymiw city of toronto, you needed a copyeditor on staff for this one. 01:58 PM - 13 Dec 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @maxymiw