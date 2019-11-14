Students Barricaded And Armed Themselves With Scissors During A Mass Shooting At A California High School

Students are comforted as they wait to be reunited with their parents following a shooting at Saugus High School.

SANTA CLARITA, California — Terrified students barricaded themselves inside classrooms, some arming themselves with scissors on hand, as gunshots rang out at a high school near Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

"A lot of people grabbed scissors, just to prepare in case we had to fight back," Ember Miller, a student told the local NBC affiliate. "I'm just sitting there thinking, 'Oh my God, this is happening.'"

Other students, many of whom had just arrived on campus to start their day of classes, said they scrambled before they could even confirm that the loud bangs echoing through the school were coming from a handgun.

Two students were killed and three others injured after a 16-year-old shooter opened fire in the quad at Saugus High School, authorities said. The shooter, identified by public records and local news reports as Nathaniel Berhow, pulled the handgun from his backpack, shot five students, and then himself in the head with the last bullet in the weapon.

The shooter, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, was being treated at a nearby hospital in grave condition.

"We heard a shot and at first we thought maybe someone dropped something heavy or a balloon popped," a student who identified herself only as Lauren told NBC. "We heard three more and that's when finally our brain finally went out of shock and allowed us to run, and we realized we have to get out."

Like schools across the country, Saugus High School students take part in active shooter drills where they are taught to turn off the lights in their classrooms, barricade doors, and try to protect themselves from threats. Students inside classrooms on Thursday employed some of the same survival tactics used by others who have faced campus shooters, such as stacking chairs against doors.