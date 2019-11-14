Students Barricaded And Armed Themselves With Scissors During A Mass Shooting At A California High School
"The lights turn off and I'm just sitting there thinking, 'Oh my god, this is happening,'" one girl said.
SANTA CLARITA, California — Terrified students barricaded themselves inside classrooms, some arming themselves with scissors on hand, as gunshots rang out at a high school near Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
"A lot of people grabbed scissors, just to prepare in case we had to fight back," Ember Miller, a student told the local NBC affiliate. "I'm just sitting there thinking, 'Oh my God, this is happening.'"
Other students, many of whom had just arrived on campus to start their day of classes, said they scrambled before they could even confirm that the loud bangs echoing through the school were coming from a handgun.
Two students were killed and three others injured after a 16-year-old shooter opened fire in the quad at Saugus High School, authorities said. The shooter, identified by public records and local news reports as Nathaniel Berhow, pulled the handgun from his backpack, shot five students, and then himself in the head with the last bullet in the weapon.
The shooter, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, was being treated at a nearby hospital in grave condition.
"We heard a shot and at first we thought maybe someone dropped something heavy or a balloon popped," a student who identified herself only as Lauren told NBC. "We heard three more and that's when finally our brain finally went out of shock and allowed us to run, and we realized we have to get out."
Like schools across the country, Saugus High School students take part in active shooter drills where they are taught to turn off the lights in their classrooms, barricade doors, and try to protect themselves from threats. Students inside classrooms on Thursday employed some of the same survival tactics used by others who have faced campus shooters, such as stacking chairs against doors.
But because most classes at the school had not yet started when gunfire rang out, many of the students gathered outside quickly ran from the quad looking for a place to shelter.
Kaitlin Holt, a choir teacher, told the local ABC affiliate students ran into her classroom as shots rang out on campus. One of them was a female student who appeared to have been shot on the side of her abdomen and shoulder.
"She was hanging outside my room when everything happened and they ran into the class," Holt said. "She was really strong and she was great. She was joking with me saying, 'I'm going to be homeschooled after this.'"
Eddie Mendoza, a 17-year-old senior, told BuzzFeed News Holt barricaded the door and grabbed a first-aid kit to help the wounded student.
"She immediately jumped into action," he said.
Other students, not knowing exactly what to expect, armed themselves.
"All of a sudden my best friend, Ellie, taps me on the shoulder and she's like, 'We need to get down,'" Miller told NBC. "The lights turn off and I'm just sitting there thinking, 'Oh my God, this is happening."
Ember said after moving large tables and chairs to barricade the door, some students grabbed scissors in case there was an encounter with the gunman.
"I should not have to go to school and fear for my life," she said. "It breaks my heart to know more students have to die before we realize this is an issue."
Helen Rieckhoff, a 15-year-old sophomore, was in the quad when the shooting broke out.
“I first heard one shot and then everybody went dead silent,” Rieckhoff told BuzzFeed News, adding that, at that time of day, the quad is usually full of students hanging out.
“It got really quiet and then we heard three more shots in a row,” she said. “It was just a giant bang. It echoed.”
She started running for cover by the time the third shot rang out. The first classroom door she tried was locked, but she and her friends quickly found another room farther away and ran inside.
They locked the doors, turned out the lights, pulled down the blinds, and waited.
“We all stood there — there was a lot of heavy breathing and silent crying."
-
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.