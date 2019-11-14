Several People Were Injured During A Shooting At A California High School

Police are responding to a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

A spokesperson at the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told BuzzFeed News that the suspect, a dark-haired Asian male in dark clothes, is still outstanding. A sheriff spokesperson told ABC7 that they believe the suspect is a student.

Los Angeles Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted that several are injured, and advised residents to seek shelter. It's unclear how many people were injured from gunshots.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's station announced on Twitter the Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road has been set up as a reunification point for parents.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

