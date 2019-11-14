When shots were fired outside his high school Thursday morning, Eddie Mendoza, a 17-year-old senior, had been in the choir room practicing a new song.

"My teacher said, 'Get in the office, get in the office,'" Mendoza told BuzzFeed News. "We all ran into the small choir office, sitting there all quiet."

That's when a girl ran into the room, bleeding from two bullet wounds, he said.

"I heard someone say, 'I think I was shot,'" he said.

His teacher at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, Kaitlin Holt, acted like a hero, Mendoza said. She ran to get a first aid kit and barricaded the door so students would be safe as they sat in the dark while she was briefly gone.

"She immediately jumped into action," Mendoza said.

When she returned, the teacher covered the girl's wounds and tried to control the bleeding.