The Far-Right "Donald Trump Of Brazil," Jair Bolsonaro, Has Been Elected The President Of Brazil

Supporters of right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro of PSL party celebrate victory in the presidential elections on October 28, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Brazil's electoral commission has declared Jair Bolsonaro the winner the Brazilian general election and will become president. With 56% of the votes, Bolsonaro and the Social Liberal Party (PSL) defeated Fernando Haddad and the Workers' Party (PT).

