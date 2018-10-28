The Far-Right "Donald Trump Of Brazil," Jair Bolsonaro, Has Been Elected The President Of Brazil
Bolsonaro defeated leftist candidate Fernando Haddad with 56% of the vote Sunday night.
Brazil's electoral commission has declared Jair Bolsonaro the winner the Brazilian general election and will become president. With 56% of the votes, Bolsonaro and the Social Liberal Party (PSL) defeated Fernando Haddad and the Workers' Party (PT).
