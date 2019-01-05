Elizabeth Warren Was Asked In Iowa About *That* DNA Test

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It was the first question from the audience here at just the second stop on the presidential bid she had launched earlier this week.



“Sen. Warren,” said a woman in the crowd Saturday morning. “My question to you: Why did you undergo the DNA testing and give Donald Trump more fodder to be a bully?”

“Yeahhh, well,” the senator began.

There was some laughter as Elizabeth Warren, midway through a three-day tour through the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa, tried to tackle a question that has been dogging her presidential campaign months before it even began: the DNA test she made public in October, weeks before a critical midterm election for Democrats, to prove what she described as “Native American ancestry” tied to the Cherokee Nation, a federally recognized tribe of 350,000 based in Warren’s home state of Oklahoma.

The test found Warren’s ancestry was mostly European, but also that she most likely had a Native American ancestor some 6–10 generations ago.

To the disbelief of Democratic strategists, Warren did not contact or consult leaders from the Cherokee Nation before releasing the DNA test, which was criticized by tribal leaders as “inappropriate and wrong.”

[Read more: Elizabeth Warren Took A Genetic Test And Says The Results Prove She Has Native American Ancestry]

Here in Iowa, a state named for the Ioway Tribe and which is now home to more than 14,000 Native Americans, Warren seemed prepared to address the question, though she did not express any regret over the way she and her aides handled the test.

“I’m glad you asked that question. I genuinely am, and I’m glad for us to have a chance to talk about it,” she said.

“I am not a person of color,” she continued. “I am not a citizen of a tribe. Tribal citizenship is very different from ancestry. Tribes and only tribes determine tribal citizenship — and I respect that difference.”

That a voter raised the question herself suggests Warren’s ancestry is an issue that has extended far beyond the Washington- and New York–based press — thanks, in part, to President Trump’s repeated references to Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Just this Thursday, the president shared a graphic on Twitter from the conservative website the Daily Wire, mocking Warren’s DNA test.