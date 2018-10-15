BuzzFeed News

Elizabeth Warren Took A Genetic Test And Says The Results Prove She Has Native American Ancestry

“The facts suggest that you absolutely have Native American ancestor in your pedigree.”

By Jessica Simeone

Jessica Simeone

Last updated on October 15, 2018, at 10:05 a.m. ET

Posted on October 15, 2018, at 8:40 a.m. ET

Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

Sen. Elizabeth Warren released results of a genetic test Monday, saying the results prove that she has Native American ancestry.

In a video posted on Twitter, Warren and her family talked about their family history and her mother’s heritage — she who grew up in Oklahoma and was said to be part Native American.

Dr. Carlos Bustamante, a professor of genetics at Stanford University, reviewed the results of Warren’s test and concluded that she “absolutely [has] Native American ancestor in [her] pedigree.”

“In the senator’s genome we did find five segments of Native American ancestry with very high confidence, where we believe the error rate is less than one in a thousand,” Bustamante said.

With the results to back up what Warren has been saying all along, she made an important distinction.

“I’m not enrolled in a tribe, and only tribes determine tribal citizenship. I understand and respect that distinction, but my family history is my family history,” she said.

President Trump has mocked Warren on several occasions for her purported Native American ancestry, referring to her as “Pocahontas.”

In a speech at the White House last November, Trump made reference to Warren while honoring Native American code talkers who fought in World War II.

“You’re very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas. But you know what, I like you,” Trump said, while addressing the Navajo code talkers.

Speaking outside of the White House Monday, when asked to comment on Warren's genetic test, Trump said, “Who cares?”

One reporter asked Trump if he was going to make good on a promise he made at a campaign rally in Montana in July, when he said he’d donate to a charity of Warren’s choosing if she took an ancestry test that proved she had Native American ancestry.

“I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian,” he said at the rally.

Trump denied ever saying it: “I didn’t say that. You better read it again. I didn’t say that.”

He went on to say that he hopes Warren runs for president, as she’d be very easy to beat, and also said that she would “destroy the country” and turn it into Venezuela.

“I don’t want to say bad things about her, because I would hope that she would be one of the people who would get through the process,” Trump said.

Here is Bustamante's report on Warren's genetic test:

Download PDF

