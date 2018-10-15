Elizabeth Warren Took A Genetic Test And Says The Results Prove She Has Native American Ancestry

Sen. Elizabeth Warren released results of a genetic test Monday, saying the results prove that she has Native American ancestry.

In a video posted on Twitter, Warren and her family talked about their family history and her mother’s heritage — she who grew up in Oklahoma and was said to be part Native American.

Dr. Carlos Bustamante, a professor of genetics at Stanford University, reviewed the results of Warren’s test and concluded that she “absolutely [has] Native American ancestor in [her] pedigree.”

“In the senator’s genome we did find five segments of Native American ancestry with very high confidence, where we believe the error rate is less than one in a thousand,” Bustamante said.

With the results to back up what Warren has been saying all along, she made an important distinction.



“I’m not enrolled in a tribe, and only tribes determine tribal citizenship. I understand and respect that distinction, but my family history is my family history,” she said.