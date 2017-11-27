Trump Just Referred To Elizabeth Warren As "Pocahontas" While Honoring Native American War Veterans

In May, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) condemned Trump's derogatory use of "Pocahontas" in his political attacks against Warren.

"The name of Pocahontas should not be used as a slur, and it is inappropriate for anyone to use her name in a disparaging manner," NCAI's statement said.

"With the election long over, we hoped that President Trump would refrain from using this name as a pejorative term and other such terms that insult Native peoples and degrade their cultures in order to score political points,” NCAI President Brian Cladoosby said in the statement.