These Are The Victims Of The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

A husband and wife. A pair of brothers. A trusted doctor. A 97-year-old grandmother. Here are their stories.

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images A mourner prays after laying flowers at the site of the mass shooting that killed 11 people and wounded 6 at the Tree Of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A gunman shouting anti-Semitic statements opened fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning, leaving a trail of death and destruction. Three different congregations had been meeting for regular Shabbat services inside the large building in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood when the gunman entered. Eleven worshippers didn't make it out alive. A suspect has now been arrested and charged under federal hate crime laws. Here are the stories of the 11 victims mass shooting, which is believed to be the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history. Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill Melvin Wax’s friend, Myron Snider, told the Associated Press that Wax was a “kind person.” “When my daughters were younger, they would go to him, and he would help them with their federal income tax every year. Never charged them,” Snider told the news outlet. The two friends also enjoyed trading laughs together, he added: “He and I used to, at the end of services, try to tell a joke or two to each other," Snider said. "Most of the time they were clean jokes. Most of the time. I won’t say all the time. But most of the time.” In 2013, Wax took the time to write to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for a column on “Random Acts of Kindness,” detailing how security guards at a hospital had helped him and his wife fix a flat tire. “It wasn't easy — they had to struggle to get the damaged tire off. They worked approximately 30 minutes and did the job.They wouldn't accept any reward, but they get my MVP award!” he wrote.

A close family friend of Melvin Wax, 88, a victim of the Tree of Life Congregation shooting, speaks about Wax and the community. https://t.co/V7H3eYNcoW

Family friend Bill Cartiff told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Wax was an “easygoing, gentle, quiet” man. Going to synagogue was just part of Wax’s routine, Cartiff said. “That was as important to him as having breakfast,” he said. Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill

Stein’s nephew, Steven Halle, 55, described his uncle as a “family man,” who worked hard and loved his synagogue. “He was a great person,” Halle told BuzzFeed News in an interview Sunday. “He was a family man. He worked hard. He was religious. He loved going to the synagogue every Saturday, every week, to do events. He loved to be there. This is what he looked forward to every week. He never missed it.” Halle said Stein thrived in the company of others, and after he retired, still “picked up odd jobs, just to be with people.” Noting mournfully that Stein’s grandson was born just last year, Halle added, “I think that’s the worst of it. This grandson will never get to have his grandfather. It’s a tragic loss.” “My aunt and her kids are totally devastated,” Halle said. “Nobody got to say goodbye.”

In a Facebook post Sunday, Joe Stein, Daniel’s son, wrote about his father’s love for his grandson and the Tree of Life synagogue.



“My dad was a simple man and did not require much. In the picture below he was having a great day doing two things he loved very much,” Joe Stein wrote. “He had just finished coming from synagogue, which he loved, and then got to play with his grandson which he loved even more! We love you dad more than you’ll ever know!” Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland, City of Pittsburgh Joyce Fienberg worked at the Learning Research & Development Center, from 1983 until 2008 as a research specialist, the organization wrote in a tribute posted on Facebook, calling Feinberg “an engaging, elegant, and warm person.”



Gaea Leinhardt, who worked with Feinberg at the center characterized the former research assistant as “a magnificently caring, generous and thoughtful human being.”



“She never forgot anyone’s birthday. She was always available for whatever one might need," Leinhardt told the Washington Post. Joyce's late husband Stephen Fienberg was an internationally acclaimed professor of statistics and social science at Carnegie Mellon University. When he died in 2016, a funeral service was held at the Tree of Life synagogue.

A Twitter account for Stephen Feinberg's former department at the university described Joyce as a “treasured member of the @CMU_Stats family for almost 40 years.” “She was much loved and will be deeply missed,” the group said. Statistician Jason Connor said the Fienbergs were “like parents” to the professor’s students. “We knew we had a place for dinner or a hug or wine and and talk. Such caring sweet gentle generous souls,” he wrote on Twitter. “2 sons lost a mom senselessly. But about 60 of Steve’s students lost a mom too.” Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill

Best Buddies David, left, and Cecil Rosenthal.

Cecil Rosenthal and his brother, David Rosenthal, never missed a Saturday service at Tree of Life. The two brothers, who had intellectual disabilities, were “inseparable," and lived together in Squirrel Hill, according to Chris Schopf with ACHIEVA, an organization that helps people who have disabilities in Pittsburgh. “Cecil’s laugh was infectious,” Schopf said in a statement. “David was so kind and had such a gentle spirit. Together, they looked out for one another. They were inseparable. Most of all, they were kind, good people with a strong faith and respect for everyone around.” Cecil was more outgoing, while Davis was quieter, family friend Raye Coffey told the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. For almost a decade, Cecil had also been an active member of Best Buddies, a non-profit group that works to enhance the lives of people with intellectual disabilities by pairing them up with friends.

"Cecil's faith was a huge part of his life and Best Buddies was the other big part of his life," Samantha Civitate, the group's Pittsburgh area director, told BuzzFeed News. Civitate said she would regularly see Cecil at the group's community events, where he would often be looking for a "snack buddy" to enjoy food with. "Everyone that has spoken about him has just said how kind and gentle he was," she said.

Best Buddies Cecil with his Best Buddies friend David DeFelice.

Cecil was partnered with his last friend, Duquesne University student David DeFelice, in 2015. Writing on Facebook about the first time he met Cecil, DeFelice said that his new friend was "elated" when he discovered DeFelice was also Jewish. The pair once went to the Tree of Life synagogue together to Daven, or recite Jewish prayers. "A kind and spirited individual with a giant heart," DeFelice wrote of Cecil, who he said was "murdered for simply being Jewish." Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood Borough

Family/NPR

Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz was a doctor of family medicine at UPMC Shadyside. He had been in practice with his friend, Dr. Kenneth Ciesielka, for more than 30 years, Ciesielka told the AP. “His patients are going to miss him terribly. His family is going to miss him terribly and I am going to miss him,” Ciesielka said. “He was just one of the kindest, finest people.” Tami Minnier, UPMC’s chief quality officer, said the loss was devastating to the staff. “Those of use who worked with him respected and admired his devotion to his work and faith,” Minnier said. A former patient, Jerry Schmidt, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that Rabinowitz was a remarkable doctor. “Every time I would see him, he would do the exam and he would then take me into his office and we talked. There was no rush to get out of his office. It was like I was the only patient he had — and I know that’s not true,” Schmitt told his son, reporter Ben Schmitt. Another acquaintance of Rabinowitz, former Allegheny County Deputy District Attorney Law Claus, called the doctor a “trusted confidant and healer.” In an email to sent to his former co-workers, Claus said Rabinowitz was a man of sage advice who had a touch of “genuine humor,” according to the AP “He had a truly uplifting demeanor, and as a practicing physician he was among the very best.” Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill

