The Suspected Pittsburgh Synagogue Gunman Railed Against Jews Online
Robert Bowers of Pittsburgh allegedly opened fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
The man suspected of opening fire inside a Pennsylvania synagogue Saturday morning, killing 11 and injuring at least 6 others, was a neo-Nazi who hated Jews, migrants, and refugees, and pushed a white-supremacist agenda online.
Robert Bowers of Pittsburgh allegedly opened fire inside the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, according to authorities. After a shoot-out with police, officers arrested the suspect at the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds. Four police officers were also injured.
During the shooting, the suspect said he wanted all Jews to die, according to police dispatch audio.
Suspect talking about all these Jews need to die. We’re still communicating with him,” one officer can be heard relaying over the radio.
Shortly after, another officer radioed in that the gunman is talking about killing Jews. He doesn’t want any of them to live."
Bowers was active on Gab, a messaging platform that prides itself on championing free speech and is popular with the alt-right and those who may have been ejected from other platforms.
Using the alias OneDingo, he shared and wrote vitriolic posts and memes attacking Jews, as well as Muslims, calling them "filthy" and "evil," while he argued for their eradication from Western civilization.
The text under his profile picture read, “jews are the children of satan. (john 8:44) — —- the lord jesus christ is come in the flesh.”
Shortly before the massacre, Bowers took to Gab to lash out at HIAS, a Jewish nonprofit that helps refugees, writing that he could not "sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I am going in."
A few days before the attack, the suspect wrote, "Daily reminder: Diversity means chasing down the last white person."
Last month, he also shared an image of three handguns, calling them "my glock family."
His profile, which said he had been active since January 2018, was removed around 11:30 a.m. ET.
In a statement, Gab said they disavowed "all acts of terrorism and violence." The company said that it was alerted to a user profile that matched the suspect's name and subsequently backed up all the user's data, suspended the account, and contacted authorities.
"Words are not bullets. Social media posts have a body count of zero. The sole responsibility for today's horrific actions lies with one person," the company tweeted. "We will do everything in our power to work with law enforcement to see that justice is served."
Bowers also said he disliked President Trump, calling him a "globalist, not a nationalist" in one Gab post.
According to his social media, the gunman believed Jews controlled the president and vowed that he did not vote for him and has never "touched a maga hat."
"There is no #MAGA as long as there is a kike infestation," he wrote in another post.
According to online records, Bowers has no criminal history and was not affiliated to any political party.
Potomac Bakery was also listed as one of his most recent employers. However, an employee there told BuzzFeed News they did not know anyone by that name.
Bowers frequently targeted HIAS for supporting refugees and migrants. A few weeks ago, he attacked HIAS for bringing in "hostile invaders to dwell among us" and posted a link to the organization's website.
He often reposted content blaming Jews for the massive caravan of migrants in Central America attempting to seek asylum.
Mark Hetfield, the president and CEO of HIAS, said the organization had been unaware of Bowers' comments about them and their work helping resettle refugees in Pittsburgh.
“We do not monitor that site. But I suppose we should,” he told BuzzFeed News.
Hatfield explained that last Saturday over 300 synagogues across the country had taken part in a Shabbat service welcoming refugees. “This the following week; it’s just devastating,” he said.
“We’re in a state of shock, of course," he added. "I guess what's so upsetting is that we’re in an environment now that people can spout off anti-Semitic, anti-refugee, anti-other hate speech, and it seems to be tolerated.”
“It’s just everywhere. Hate speech seems to be becoming an epidemic in this country,” said Hatfield.
He called on social media networks to be more proactive in shutting down hate speech.
“They do and all of us do, we all have a role to play here,” he said. “We need to be vigilant about this and act on it.”
-
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.