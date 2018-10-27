The Suspected Pittsburgh Synagogue Gunman Railed Against Jews Online

The man suspected of opening fire inside a Pennsylvania synagogue Saturday morning, killing 11 and injuring at least 6 others, was a neo-Nazi who hated Jews, migrants, and refugees, and pushed a white-supremacist agenda online.

Robert Bowers of Pittsburgh allegedly opened fire inside the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, according to authorities. After a shoot-out with police, officers arrested the suspect at the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds. Four police officers were also injured.

During the shooting, the suspect said he wanted all Jews to die, according to police dispatch audio.

Suspect talking about all these Jews need to die. We’re still communicating with him,” one officer can be heard relaying over the radio.

Shortly after, another officer radioed in that the gunman is talking about killing Jews. He doesn’t want any of them to live."

Bowers was active on Gab, a messaging platform that prides itself on championing free speech and is popular with the alt-right and those who may have been ejected from other platforms.

Using the alias OneDingo, he shared and wrote vitriolic posts and memes attacking Jews, as well as Muslims, calling them "filthy" and "evil," while he argued for their eradication from Western civilization.

The text under his profile picture read, “jews are the children of satan. (john 8:44) — —- the lord jesus christ is come in the flesh.”

Shortly before the massacre, Bowers took to Gab to lash out at HIAS, a Jewish nonprofit that helps refugees, writing that he could not "sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I am going in."