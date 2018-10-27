There Are "Multiple Casualties" After A Shooting At A Pittsburgh Synagogue

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the Tree of Life synagogue amid an active shooting incident.

Multiple people have been killed and three police officers shot after a gunman opened fire in a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning. A suspect is now in custody after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Pittsburgh police spokesperson Chris Togneri told reporters. "We have three officers who have been shot," Togneri added. "At this time we have no more information because we are clearing the building, trying to figure out if the situation is safe, if there are any more threats inside the building." Allegheny County Exec. Rich Fitzgerald said there had been "fatalities." Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando earlier told media that the public should avoid the area. "It is imperative neighbors in the community around the synagogue stay in their houses and shelter in place," Lando added. "Do not come out of your home right now. It is not safe."

Mayor Bill Peduto also told the public to shelter in place. "The key issue right now is stay in your home," he said in brief comments. "Lock your door. Stay in your home." News footage showed SWAT members and other heavily armed police, as well as medical officials, on the scene. A Shabbat service was scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. local time, according to the synagogue's website. Zachary Weiss, a 26-year-old member of the congregation, told BuzzFeed News his dad, Stephen Weiss, had been at the synagogue that morning filling in for the rabbi. “He was not even supposed to be at the synagogue today,” Zachary said. “He was going on vacation, but unfortunately due to illness, he cancelled…and filled in for the rabbi, who was out sick.” A bris, which is a baby’s circumcision ceremony, was being held at the time of the shooting, Zachary said. “He was davening," Zachary said, referring to a form of Jewish prayer, "and all of a sudden there was a loud boom." Zachary said his father escaped the shooting and is now home safe. "Fortunately he is home safe, and I gave him a big, big hug when he came home,” Zachary said.

The former president of the synagogue, Michael Eisenberg, said the synagogue had worked with a securities expert about what to do in an active shooter situation. “It was a major concern for me, for us, we were working with the Department of Homeland Security to evaluate exit routes,” he told reporters, saying they’d also worked with other synagogues to prepare for active shooter situations. Eisenberg said he’d just spoken to a maintenance person who’d been able to escape the shooting because the synagogue had changed its doors due to security concerns. “Now he was able to get out. I mean, he could be alive because of this,” he said. Eisenberg said that the synagogue hadn’t received any specific threats. “I’ve always had a very watchful eye because of what's going on in the current climate, you know, you see these bombs being mailed across the country,” he said, referring to the pipe bombs sent to Democrat leaders and supporters this week. The Tree of Life synagogue serves as a community hub in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, which has a large Jewish population. "Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Congregation offers members a traditional Conservative service with a modern sense of family," the synagogue's website reads. Jeff Finkelstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, explained in an interview outside Tree of Life that several congregations share the same building. “Tree of Life, [on] a typical Saturday morning would have, at that time of morning, maybe 50, 60 people," said Finkelstein, noting that it would depend if a bar mitzvah or other special event was planned. “I'm just sad," said Finkestein. "This should not be happening, period. It should not be happening in a synagogue. It should not be happening in our neighborhood here in Squirrel Hill.” Chuck Diamond, a former rabbi at the synagogue, told media his worst fears had come true. "I always in the back of my mind had something like this might happen, you know, because of the way of the world today," he said.

In a tweet, President Donald Trump also said he was aware of the incident. "Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter," he wrote. "God Bless All!" "Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought," he added in a subsequent tweet. Vice President Mike Pence also said he was "praying for the fallen, the injured, all the families impacted, and our courageous first responders." New York City police said they would deploy extra security to local synagogues and other houses of worship as a precaution. Anti-Semitic hate crimes have risen dramatically in recent years, along with the proliferation of white supremacy groups both online and offline. Anti-Semitic incidents jumped 57% in 2017, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks anti-Semitic violence in the US. It was the largest increase year-on-year since the beginning of data collection in 1979. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said he was heartbroken by Saturday's tragedy. "Synagogues & places of worship are safe havens where communities come together to celebrate, pray, & reflect," he tweeted. "The horrific events that transpired at Tree of Life Synagogue are heartbreaking."