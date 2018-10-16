Trump Just Called Stormy Daniels "Horseface." These Are All The Women He's Mocked For Their Appearance.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump called Stormy Daniels "Horseface" on Tuesday.



He made the comment after the porn star's lawsuit, which alleged Trump defamed her in a tweet, was tossed on Monday by a federal judge.



The judge also ordered that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, should have to pay Trump's legal fees if he chooses.



"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas," Trump said about the tossed lawsuit on Tuesday.



“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment about whether or not Trump's legal team has reached out about paying those fees. Tuesday afternoon, Avenatti issued a statement on Twitter, calling the president a "liar."



Below please find a statement just issued regarding Donald Trump's tweet of this morning.

Daniels herself responded to Trump also, saying that the tweet "demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control."



Melania Trump's spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. The first lady has spearheaded "Be Best," an anti-bullying campaign.



Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj

This is just the most recent remark in the president's long history of mocking women for their appearance.



On The Howard Stern Show, Trump repeatedly made disparaging comments about women. Referring to actor Nicollette Sheridan he said: "A person who is very flat-chested is very hard to be a 10."



"I never thought she was good-looking," Trump said of Angelina Jolie. "I don't think she's got good skin. I don't think she's got a great face. I think her lips are too big, to be honest with you, they look like too big." In 2012 he tweeted this about Arianna Huffington:



.@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision.

And this about Cher:

.@cher--I don’t wear a “rug”—it’s mine. And I promise not to talk about your massive plastic surgeries that didn’t work.

And this about Bette Midler:

.@BetteMidler talks about my hair but I'm not allowed to talk about her ugly face or body --- so I won't. Is this a double standard?

In 2014 he said this about Kim Novak:

I'm having a real hard time watching the Academy Awards (so far). The last song was terrible! Kim should sue her plastic surgeon! #Oscars

And this about Rosie O'Donnell:

Rosie O'Donnell just said she felt "shame" at being fat-not politically correct! She killed Star Jones for weight loss surgery, just had it!

"Look at that face!" he said of Carly Fiorina in 2015. "Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?”



Of Megyn Kelly in 2015, who was then a Fox News host, he said that she had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever," during her moderation of a presidential debate. In 2016 he said that Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado "gained a massive amount of weight."

"She gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem." —Trump just defended his attacks on Fmr. Miss Universe Alicia Machado. https://t.co/HbVtaBpK3R

That same year, at a rally, he criticized the appearance of a woman who accused him of sexual assault. “Yeah, I’m gonna go after her,” he said about Jessica Leeds. “Believe me, she would not be my first choice.”



That year, he also tweeted this meme of Ted Cruz's wife:

"@Don_Vito_08: "A picture is worth a thousand words" @realDonaldTrump #LyingTed #NeverCruz @MELANIATRUMP "

In 2017, this is what he said about MSNBC's Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski:

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!

Months ago, he called former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman a "dog."