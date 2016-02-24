BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump Said A Lot Of Gross Things About Women On "Howard Stern"

Donald Trump Said A Lot Of Gross Things About Women On "Howard Stern"

In the hours of audio reviewed by BuzzFeed News, Trump ranks, rates, and degrades women.

Andrew Kaczynski and Nathan McDermott

Andrew Kaczynski

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Nathan McDermott

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 24, 2016, at 6:11 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's rise toward the Republican nomination has been fueled, in part, by his candid and often crude style — more Howard Stern, say, than Mitt Romney.

And the roots of Donald Trump's rhetoric come, in fact, in part from The Howard Stern Show. Trump appeared upwards of two dozen times from the late '90s through the 2000s with the shock jock, and BuzzFeed News has listened to hours of those conversations, which are not publically available. The most popular topic of conversation during these appearances, as is typical of Stern's program, was sex. In particular, Trump frequently discussed women he had sex with, wanted to have sex with, or wouldn't have sex with if given the opportunity. He also rated women on a 10-point scale.

"A person who is very flat-chested is very hard to be a 10," he told Stern in one typical exchange.

Women make up a majority of the American electorate, and any of dozens of Trump's remarks would be considered a severe blow to most candidates for public office. Trump has, in the Republican primary, proven largely immune to the backlash that the laws of gravity in politics would predict, but there are also suggestions that he has a deep problem with some women voters: 68% of women voters held an unfavorable view of Trump in a Quinnipiac poll released in December. In a Gallup poll also released in December, Trump had the lowest net favorable rating out of all the candidates among college-educated Republican women. And should he win the nomination, his comments are sure to become ammunition for Democrats against what they have long cast as a Republican "war on women."

Trump has a history of making crude remarks toward women. He reportedly said of his ex-wife Marla Maples, "Nice tits, no brains," and more recently, he has called Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly a "bimbo" and a "lightweight" and said she had "blood coming out of her wherever" during the first GOP debate.

The focus of Trump's attentions when interviewed by Stern was commonly female celebrities — movie and television stars, recording artists, models, and media personalities.

Trump, in more than one instance, expressed his admiration for and attraction to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Months after Diana was killed in an automobile accident in 1997, Trump told Stern he thinks he could have slept with her, saying she had "supermodel beauty." In a different interview in 2000, Trump said he would have slept with her "without hesitation" and that "she had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin." He added, "She was crazy, but these are minor details."

Describing Angelina Jolie, he said, "I never thought she was good-looking. I don't think she's got good skin. I don't think she's got a great face. I think her lips are too big, to be honest with you, they look like too big."

On several different occasions, Trump ranked or rated women on their looks.

In one instance, Trump ranked his top 10 most beautiful women, and while his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss took the top spot, Trump told Stern he definitely would have sex with Mariah Carey, Cindy Crawford, and Princess Diana, who also made the list. In another appearance, Trump assigned each of the actors on ABC's Desperate Housewives a score of 1 to 10 based on their attractiveness. He said of one of the actors, Nicollette Sheridan: "A person who is very flat-chested is very hard to be a 10." When he got to Marcia Cross, he asked Stern, "Would you go out with Marcia Cross or would you turn gay, Howard?"

In the interviews, Stern and his co-hosts often introduced the most vulgar elements into the conversation, but Trump was almost always willing to go along. Talking about Pamela Anderson's hepatitis C diagnosis in 2000, Stern asked Trump, "Would you do her, still?"

Trump replies, "No, I'm sorry."

Robin Quivers, Stern's sidekick, then asked Trump whether he would choose to sleep with Anderson or Whoopi Goldberg.

"You know, right now, I have to go with Whoopi," replied Trump. "Look, it's a terrible thing. It's a sad thing. You know, it's a terrible thing."

Trump also discussed his involvement with beauty pageants. After purchasing the Miss USA pageant in 1997, Trump said he would make the "bathing suits to be smaller and the heels to be higher." In 2005, when promoting the pageant on Stern's show, Trump said, "If you're looking for a rocket scientist, don't tune in tonight, but if you're looking for a really beautiful woman, you should watch."

Here's selected audio from Trump's many appearances:

After buying the Miss USA pageant in 1997, Trump said he would get the "bathing suits to be smaller and the heels to be higher."

Later in the same interview, Trump speculated he could've gotten with Princess Diana.

"Why do people think it's egotistical of you to say you could've gotten with Lady Di?" Stern asked. "You could've gotten her, right? You could've nailed her."

“I think I could have," Trump said.

In May 2000, Trump listed his top 10 women and again said he would have slept with Princess Diana given the opportunity:

His list, in order:

Melania Knauss (his girlfriend at the time)

Ivana Trump (his first wife)

Princess Diana

Michelle Pfeiffer

Cameron Diaz

Julia Roberts

Cindy Crawford

Mariah Carey

Gwyneth Paltrow

Diane Sawyer

Trump admitted that some of the names were on the list for political reasons, but he told Stern he definitely would have sex with Mariah Carey, Cindy Crawford, and Princess Diana, whom he continued to hold a flame for.

"I never get this thing with Lady Di," Stern said.

"I think she's magnificent," Trump said. "Lady Di was truly a woman of great beauty."

"Would you have slept with her?" Stern interjected.

"Without even hesitation," Trump said.

"She had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin — the whole thing," Trump said, before adding that "she was crazy, but these are minor details."

In one 2002 discussion on Pamela Anderson publicly announcing that she had hepatitis C, Trump, mocking Anderson, said he'd rather sleep with Whoopi Goldberg or Rosie O'Donnell:

"It's very bad news about Pam Anderson, that is really bad," Trump said of her diagnosis with hepatitis C, the debilitating disease that causes inflammation of the liver.

Anderson said she contracted the disease after sharing a needle for tattoos with then-husband Tommy Lee (she recently announced she was cured).

"Would you do her, still?" asked Stern.

"No, I'm sorry," responded Trump.

Robin Quivers interjected, asking Trump whom he would rather have sex with, Anderson or Whoopi Goldberg.

"You know, right now, I have to go with Whoopi," said Trump. "Look, it's a terrible thing. It's a sad thing. You know, it's a terrible thing."

But what about Rosie O'Donnell or Anderson, asked Quivers.

"You have to go for life. You have to go for life. Always. I'm having a good time with life. I want to live."

"It sounds to me like it's just a disaster," Trump said of Anderson's disease.

In 2004, Trump told Stern he trusted his then-girlfriend (and current wife) Melania so much that he doesn't pull out during sex.

And, in September 2004, Trump admitted he wasn't a huge fan of oral sex:

In Sept. 2005, Trump ranked the Desperate Housewives cast on their appearances:

Nicollette Sheridan was "solid four," said Trump. "I liked the way she used to look."

"Would you go out with Marcia Cross or would you turn gay, Howard?" said Trump, asking who he would date.

"She's got a good body, just put a bag on her head," replied Stern.

"Solid four to five," added Trump on Cross.

And of Teri Hatcher, added Trump, "A six."

"She's really bouncy, really cute, she's got beautiful skin," Trump said of Eva Longoria.

Trump ranked her a seven.

"Would you go out with Marcia Cross or would you turn gay, Howard?"

"A person who is very flat-chested is very hard to be a 10," said Trump of Sheridan.

Trump also said of Carmen Electra, "The boob job is terrible — they look like two light posts coming out of a body."

In another exchange, Stern asked Trump if he'd ever slept with a black woman. Trump awkwardly replied, "Yes."

In a separate 2005 interview in April, Trump talked about how he wanted to have more kids with newlywed wife Melania: "I mean, I won't do anything to take care of them."

"'Cause I like kids," said Trump. "I mean, I won't do anything to take care of them. I'll supply funds and she'll take care of the kids. It's not like I'm gonna be walking the kids down Central Park."

And in that same interview, Trump found himself puzzled by email, noting, "Half of my friends are under indictment right now because they sent emails to each other about how they're screwing people."

"What really fascinates me is email. I have friends -- first of all -- half of my friends are under indictment right now because they sent emails to each other about how they're screwing people," said Trump. "Email is unbelievable. They'll talk on the phone, they can't even say hello, they don't want to say hello or goodbye, and yet they'll write you a message that they're having sex with 15 different married women. It's unbelievable. Email is unbelievable."

Later, while promoting his Miss USA pageant, Trump said you should look elsewhere for rocket scientists.

In 2006, Trump rated some of Hollywood's leading ladies, rating Angelina Jolie a five and Jennifer Aniston a "six or a seven." Trump again said of Princess Diana: "Other than she was wacky, I think she was close to a 10." Trump said Jolie had "bad skin."

In 2007, Trump made a series of fat jokes about Rosie O'Donnell, whom he was publicly feuding with at the time, saying she ate his entire wedding cake and might beat him in a fight if she fell in the right direction.

"I think it'd be pretty close — if she ever fell in the wrong direction I wouldn't have a chance," said Trump in the late 2007 interview.

"She was at the wedding and I got extremely angry because she ate almost the entire wedding cake," added Trump of his wedding to his second wife, Marla Maples.

In an October 2007 interview, Trump expanded on his opinion of Angelina Jolie, declaring her not good-looking. He also expressed disgust that she was "frenching her brother" at the Academy Awards.

"I don't think she's good-looking," declared Trump. "I don't know what it is. I never thought she was good-looking. I don't think she's got good skin. I don't think she's got a great face. I think her lips are too big, to be honest with you, they look like too big."

"I don't think she's good-looking," continued Trump. "You talk about a transformation. Now the United Nations is honoring her as this great, wonderful — I remember three years ago she was frenching her brother at the Academy Awards. She was walking in with Billy Bob and she was saying she got screwed in the car. Now they're saying she's a lady of the peace. I mean, give me a break. I never thought she was good-looking."

In 2008, Trump said it would be difficult for him to get an erection for Madonna.

Here's the full conversation, which includes a long riff on breast surgery (implants and reductions). Trump notes that he thinks "anyone is insane" who reduces the size of their breasts.

And, said Trump, women throw themselves at him: "They'll walk up, and they'll flip their top, and they'll flip their panties."

But remember, says Trump, practice safe sex:

