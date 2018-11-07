Andrea Sarcos for BuzzFeed News Jaclyn Corin

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida — Jackie Corin, the newly 18-year-old holding the March For Our Lives movement together, stood up to speak to the room full of activists, teachers, and parents of dead children. It was 10:30 p.m. on Election Day at Hurricane Grill & Wings, a chain restaurant less than a mile from Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, where 17 people were gunned down on Valentine’s Day. And politicians with ties to the NRA were winning in her home state. “I’m shaking with anger right now,” the high school senior from Parkland said. “So, I’m going to make this short. It’s like the same feeling I was getting the night of February 14, I’m so angry and I don’t know what to do with that anger.” Corin’s speech came at the conclusion of the March For Our Lives’ movement’s biggest test since the roughly a dozen teenagers decided to become a political force after the shooting. The young activists spent the last several months relentlessly traveling the country in a massive effort to get young people to vote with a singular message: end gun violence. Nov. 6 was supposed to be a day to validate all that hard work. But by the time Jackie got up to speak, David Hogg and Emma González, the faces of the national movement, had left the victory party. The activists who remained wiped away tears as Corin struggled, her voice cracking, to address the crowd. What the activists found was that change rarely comes suddenly — really it’s slow, and incremental, and the opposition is strong. “I feel like a rookie going into his first MLB” game, Matt Deitsch the movement’s chief strategist and at 21, one of the oldest organizers, said of election night. The March For Our Lives team began Election Day in their “war room” in the rec room of a gated community. They called strangers, buddies, and even former middle school bullies to get them to vote. There was a world history textbook abandoned on one of the tables, pins that read “We Call BS,” and candy. The activists told BuzzFeed News that a successful night for them meant getting NRA-backed politicians booted from office and getting a record number of young people to vote. Hogg — who rode through the space on an electric skateboard — told BuzzFeed News that after months of traveling the country, he was tired. He said that they were going to win. While talking into an iPhone, Hogg delivered an energetic appeal Tuesday afternoon. He told the thousands of viewers watching the war room’s Periscope live stream to go to the polls. “Go out there and get five other people to vote,” he told his audience.

Andrea Sarcos for BuzzFeed News David Hogg

Corin made phone calls, and with patience reintroduced herself several times. “You know where your polling location is?” she asked one person, after explaining what March For Our Lives was. Alex Wind, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, was gleefully calling up his friends. “The country’s watching,” he quipped to a buddy. To another, who was at a polling place, he asked, “You feel energized and powerful?” Adam Alhanti, who is a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Brendan Duff, a graduate, drove around with a speaker and microphone yelling at people in the Parkland neighborhood to vote. They ended up picking up two strangers and driving them to the polls. “That’s so dangerous,” another MSD graduate, Sofie Whitney, told them. Kirsten Mcconnell, a senior at the high school, even texted someone who bullied her in middle school and told her to get to the polls. The teens spent some of the day on laptops looking at polls, which led to arguments about their effectiveness. González crumpled on the floor at one point, and just stayed there for awhile. They were exhausted, and you could see it. Still, they had hope. “Youth voter turnout is up!” Hogg said effusively to his fellow activists. Florida’s tight races for governor and Senate would be a “litmus test” for the nation, he told BuzzFeed News. “Will Trumpism get you elected?” he asked.

Andrea Sarcos for BuzzFeed News David Hogg during a watch party with MFOL members Jaclyn Corin, Ryan Deitsch and Emma Gonzalez.

Andrea Sarcos for BuzzFeed News Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Olivier, who was killed during the Parkland shooting, at the election watch party.

Deitsch said their mission is a “marathon not a sprint” and they will use these results to how they approach 2020. Hogg told a friend that the results might change what he does next with his life. He has said that he wants to go to college next year, but now, “I think I might need to take another two gap years.” About the results, he said: “The incumbency advantage is insane.” Hogg also told a reporter that night: “Fuck gerrymandering,” adding, “Honestly, young people are just going to have to run." Hogg himself has said that he plans to run for congress when he’s 25. Not all of the activists were discouraged. Ramon Contreras, who is from New York, said the “House is looking good.”



There are “morally just leaders in it,” he said. When asked if he said it was hard to see other activists so upset about the outcome, he responded: “Yeah,” adding, “lots of trauma.” Activists wiped tears away from their eyes as they watched Corin deliver her speech. She was barely able to get words out as she wept. “I promise you, we do this every single day for your kids,” she said, addressing the parents of victims. She then paused, to cry into her hand. “Come on, Jackie,” someone yelled at her. “I’m sorry,” Corin said. Parents of victims, Nicholas Dworet and Joaquin Oliver, like Jackie, spoke at the end of the night.



“People love their guns here,” Mitch Dworet said, facing the table of the teen activists directly. “Don't get down," mom Patricia Oliver instructed, as she stood next to her husband, Manuel Oliver. "This is not allowed." “We’re not going to stop,” Corin said in her speech. “I can tell you I’m doing this for the rest of my life.” She looked at Manuel Oliver. “I promise.” After her address to the room, Corin found out that Rep. Steve King, a racist whose campaign Facebook page attacked González, won. She said, “Are you fucking kidding me?”

Andrea Sarcos for BuzzFeed News Emma Gonzalez