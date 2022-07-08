I Was In Three Polyamorous Relationships — Then I Got Pregnant

This felt particularly frustrating because I’d worked on calming myself when the feelings of jealousy came up. It had been such a long time since I’d felt this way about Luke dating other women and, honestly, I had never felt it so acutely. I lay in bed sobbing, feeling like my hormones had been hijacked.

There is very little literature on what it is like to be polyamorous and pregnant. Polyamory and Pregnancy, a 2013 book by Jess Mahler (then Jessica Burde) is a helpful how-to featuring anecdotal examples from folks who have been in my position. But while it covers how to deal with unexpected pregnancies, delivery options, and how having a baby impacts a relationship, it didn’t answer my questions about how to deal with the extreme mood swings and reinvigorated jealousy. The book notes that many pregnant people, including the author, “experienced increased paranoia, jealousy, territoriality, and obsessiveness.” Ultimately, though, they write, “There is no good advice I can give to bio mothers on this one,” adding that others in the polycule shouldn’t take irrational-seeming personality changes personally.

As Mahler acknowledges, knowing that your emotions are irrational doesn’t make them any easier. On top of feeling frustrated, jealous, and bloated, I also felt incredibly alone. I do not exaggerate when I say I cried three times a day every single day for nine whole months.

Luckily, my therapist seemed unsurprised when I told her I was battling some unwelcome emotions. She said, “It sounds like you’re nesting.” I’d heard of pregnant people nesting but assumed it meant buying every sale item at Crate and Barrel and redecorating in a surge of energy incongruous with every other exhausted state of pregnancy. I’m sure that does happen to many pregnant people, but my concerns had more to do with the people around me than soft furnishings. Slowly, though, it started to make more sense. I realized the idea of a nest was just as much about the safety and security of the relationships that hold it together as it was four walls and a roof.

I later discovered that limiting social engagements is one of the main observed signs of the well-documented nesting instinct in pregnant people. Several studies have found that nesting is a behavior that evolved to protect unborn babies from outside threats, and humans aren’t the only animals who do it: dogs, pigs, and (perhaps obviously) birds also make physical and social changes to their environments when they’re awaiting a birth.

In an interview, Mahler told me that they actually experienced very similar nesting impulses toward the ends of their pregnancies. “I didn't want strangers in the home while I was getting ready for baby,” they said. “I didn't want new people in my life. I wanted to gather all my people around to be sure everything was ready.”

My body was turning itself inside out to prepare for a new person who would soon live in the nest. I needed my partners to take care of me, because my body was taking care of a baby. There just wasn’t space in my life for anything else.

It made sense, then, that my sexual desires had changed. My girlfriend and I have a lot of cuddly, kissy, nonpenetrative sex, and it felt safe, and necessarily centered on female pleasure. My male partners are extremely attentive lovers, but penetration didn’t feel as safe, even if I intellectually comprehended that it was.