Welcome To "Cleanse The Timeline," Our New Culture Newsletter!

Ben Affleck Is Happy and I Don’t Know What to Do With Myself

We know Sad Ben Affleck pretty well. He’s basically a friend at this point, thanks to such moments as Sad Ben Affleck smoking a cigarette or Sad Ben Affleck wandering a sandy beach. But what do we do with a happy Ben Affleck? What use is a contented Affleck? I am not asking this to be crass or to imply that his personal happiness renders him meaningless to us. But I admit that I am not sure what we do with this idea.

I am asking the question because of just a dozen words from this recent Jennifer Lopez profile in the New York Times: “A giant gingerbread house that’s iced with the words ‘Affleck Lopez Family.’” First thought: I need a photo of this gingerbread house. Second thought: What qualifies as a “giant” gingerbread house? Then a lot of thoughts, all at once: How much time did Affleck and Lopez spend decorating said house? Did they write each other’s last names? Did they eventually eat it?

Lopez told the Times that the pair had learned a lesson from their high-profile romance, 19 years ago. “To hold it sacred” is the trick, she said. “There’s a part of it that’s not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young…” And fair enough: The first time was brutal for the pair.

Since that relationship, we had gotten used to Affleck going through the emotional swings of adulthood in public, with a meme to mark nearly every occasion. In no particular order, we went through Smoking Affleck, Overwhelmed Affleck, Beach Towel Affleck, and whatever this is Affleck. It’s warranted thinkpieces and dissection. During his much-photographed relationship with Ana de Armas, their daily Dunkin’ trips became a pandemic comfort; their breakup, a garbage day melodrama.

We have grown accustomed to Ben Affleck turning himself into a public canvas of distress and overwhelm. It’s part of what we have come to expect from him, a crucial part of his celebrity. So: What do we do with a happy Ben Affleck? One who seemingly reveals little, and in the process eschews being treated as a projection of anything? Affleck will be fine without us — without the prying, the thirst for out-of-context snapshots of his life. But what are we without him? I am happy that Ben is happy, yet can’t help but find it disorienting that, at least for the moment, our bellwether of misery is no longer in service.

But misery loves company, and our company has left the building. Affleck's absence reminds us why we loved watching his story unfold: Without his sadness and messiness and general disarray, Hollywood feels a little cleaner, more perfect. Our avatar of misery has disappeared back into the glitter. And now we can only wait for just another peek of that rare, compelling thing: a superstar who's as vulnerable as the rest of us. —Elamin Abdelmahmoud