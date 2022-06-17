Sure, I Guess I’ll Go See Jurassic Marvel Gun Barbie World 9

Iman Vellani, the star of Ms. Marvel, is 19. Quick math says she would’ve been starting grade school when Iron Man came out in 2008, setting in motion what would become the mightiest money-making entertainment machine on Earth. We are now seeing the first generation of MCU stars who were raised on the MCU.

This piece isn’t one of those “Marvel movies are bad” panics. They are, by and large, fine. I have seen the vast majority of them, and I’ve had a great time. But it’s important to recognize that in the span of a decade and a half, Marvel has reset the bar of success for everyone else. When Thor: Love and Thunder opens in a few weeks, it will be the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, Ms. Marvel is the seventh television series of Marvel’s latest shows that exist alongside the movies — and the first one of those came only 18 months ago.

At this point, the Marvel machine sustains itself. Bad reviews for Eternals? Who cares? Tepid response to the latest Doctor Strange? Doesn’t matter. The crowning achievement of the Marvel trajectory isn’t an Avengers movie or a Thor sequel — it’s the burrowing of the Marvel brand deep inside the culture, in such a successful manner that any character can be attached to it and be guaranteed to succeed. Who the fuck is Moon Knight? Doesn’t matter: It’s a hit.

The general fallout of this is that all other studios are watching and copying. It has become accepted wisdom that for a movie to succeed, its characters must be recognizable in some way. One path to do this is to keep the sequel machine running. But there is a parallel lane of reframing major characters, too — 2021’s Cruella, 2019’s Joker, 2014’s Maleficent. These works are not reinventing the wheel of Wicked, which retold the story of the Wicked Witch of the West, but they sure are accelerating it. Pick a known villain, give them a childhood trauma, and we’re off to the races.

On the TV front, as Molly Fischer writes for the New Yorker, IP reigns supreme, too. We’re amid a wave of TV shows adapted straight from the headlines. Joe Vs Carole retreads the Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin storyline, while The Girl from Plainville recounts the death of Conrad Roy and the intrigue around Michelle Carter, Roy’s girlfriend who encouraged him to kill himself via text message. It’s just stuff you already know, remade into shows with actors you love.

Plainville debuted less than four years after Carter was convicted. This is hardly an “old story” in need of examination. But the familiarity, as Fischer writes, “is the point.” Call it the “You’re-Wrong-Aboutification” of pop culture. The popular podcast made its name recasting familiar stories in order to fill in the cultural gaps. These new IP shows purport to do the same — the lure is that you know the story. The promise is that the show will reveal something new, like Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, which was positioned as commentary on how we treated the circus around the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape.

But unlike You’re Wrong About, which offers genuine windows of insight into why we might misunderstand a historical event or a cultural moment, these products of the IP boom offer no such thing. Pam & Tommy is incredibly fun to watch, but it has no point of view, nothing to say about its subjects. The show is happy to dramatically render a headline you heard somewhere, betting that this will be enough to keep your intention. That’s the golden ticket.