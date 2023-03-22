The 2015 Death Of A Classmate Of Buster Murdaugh's Remains Under Investigation As A Homicide

The death of Stephen Smith, whose body was found near the home of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, is being investigated as a homicide, South Carolina law enforcement officials said publicly for the first time on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old died in 2015, and a medical examiner originally concluded he was struck by a car. But his family has long disputed that his death was the result of a hit-and-run, and on Tuesday, Bland Richter Law, the firm representing Smith's family, announced that his case is being probed as a homicide.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed that in a statement released on Wednesday. SLED opened its investigation into his death in 2021, after the agency uncovered evidence related to Smith while investigating the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

“SLED’s investigation into the death of Mr. Smith was never closed - it remains a homicide investigation,” the agency said on Wednesday. “Progress has been made, and SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing.”

According to SLED, there was no indication that Smith died in a hit-and-run crash, and investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which initially investigated his death, also did not believe that.

According to notes from the original incident report regarding Smith’s death, there was “no vehicle debris, skid marks, or injuries consistent with someone being struck by a vehicle.” Smith’s shoes were still on and loosely tied, according to the incident report.