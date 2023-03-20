Buster Murdaugh Has Spoken Publicly For The First Time Since His Father Was Convicted Of Murdering His Mother And Brother

In his first public statement since his father Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his mother and brother, Buster Murdaugh has hit back at the “vicious rumors” tying him to the 2015 death of a high school classmate.

Buster vehemently denied any involvement in the death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, whose death investigation was reopened by detectives investigating the 2021 murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh , in a statement to media on Monday.

“I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother. I love them so much and miss them terribly,” Buster said.

“I haven’t spoken up until now because I want to live in private while I cope with their deaths and my father’s incarceration,” he added. “Before, during and since my father’s trial, I have been targeted and harassed by the media and followers of this story. This has gone on far too long.”